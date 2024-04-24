Launching Dynamic QR Code Device: Revolutionizing Digital Payments in India

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24: Digital payments in India is undergoing a big shift, with the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) emerging as the preferred mode of transaction. According to data released by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), UPI witnessed an approximate of a staggering 118 billion transactions in the fiscal year 2023. Capitalizing on this momentum, SuperUs, an Indian tech OEM, has unveiled its latest innovation - the Dynamic QR Code device.

This cutting-edge device seamlessly combines the functionalities of a cash terminal and checkout terminal, providing businesses and customers with unparalleled transaction experiences. By facilitating integrated systems that ensure error-free reconciliation, the Dynamic QR Code device guarantees accuracy and efficiency in payment processes.

Furthermore, businesses can anticipate a noteworthy return on investment (ROI) and substantial reductions in reconciliation costs, making it a highly cost-effective solution for enhancing operational efficiency.

Unlike traditional implementations, SuperUs has positioned the Dynamic QR Code as an affordable solution with a multitude of benefits.

Some key features

* Developed to streamline payment processing and enhance customer interaction

* Minimal installation expenses, eliminating upfront costs associated with hardware, software, and training

* Unique QR Code generation for every transaction reduces the possibility of errors

* Ease of implementation with a user-friendly system and straightforward device management

* Effortless integration and maintenance of the Dynamic QR Code System, addressing the primary hurdle of technical complexity

* Locally built with an in-house manufacturing facility to support customizations of any scale

The Dynamic QR Code device offers comprehensive management of financial and inventory data with its integration capabilities, inventory accounts and ERP systems. Additionally, the display technology utilises innovative E Ink electronic paper resulting in crystal-clear visuals and an enhanced user experience. Moreover, it offers multiple sizes and caters to the diverse needs of businesses and ensuring versatility and adaptability in various environments.

About SuperUs

SuperUs is an Indian tech OEM building connected information systems with innovative technology and smart devices. Our vision to unify communication through commercial-grade premium devices, SaaS, and licencing models.

Visit - www.superussystems.com

