Launching IndusInd Bank Credit Cards on Bajaj Markets

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 14: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is one of India’s leading marketplaces for credit cards and other financial products. It has recently joined hands with IndusInd Bank to provide credit cards with attractive offers and benefits.

One can now apply for IndusInd Bank Platinum Master Credit Card, IndusInd Bank Legend Credit Card, and IndusInd Bank Platinum Aura Edge Credit Card online, on the Bajaj Markets app or website.

Here are some of the key features of IndusInd credit cards:

* Lifetime-free, no joining or annual fees

* Attractive rewards and cashback that can be redeemed against air miles, cash credit, merchandise, vouchers, and more

* 1% fuel surcharge waiver on all gas stations across India

* Quick, convenient, and secured payment facility through cards enabled with contactless payments

These lifetime-free credit cards can help cardholders get more out of their shopping, travel, entertainment, and everyday expenses at no extra cost.

Here are some of the benefits of applying for a credit card on this platform:

* 100% paperless, digital process

* Handpicked, trusted partners

* 30+ unique credit cards

Those looking to get their hands on these cards can apply for them on the Bajaj Markets app or website.

Apart from IndusInd Bank Credit Cards, Bajaj Markets is home to a diverse range of credit cards that are ideal for both everyday expenses and occasional treats. Applying for a credit card on Bajaj Markets is simple and only takes a few minutes. One can easily apply for a card that suits their needs, on this platform.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor