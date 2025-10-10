Launching Today: Infosys Customer Experience Suite for Salesforce

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 10: Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a comprehensive suite of solutions - the Infosys Customer Experience Suite for Salesforce. Building on a longstanding collaboration, Infosys is enhancing its efforts to deliver advanced Agentforce solutions and support enterprises in their digital transformation initiatives. The solutions are designed to accelerate agentic transformation, empowering businesses to effectively scale their digital workforce, enhance customer experiences, and achieve tangible business results.

* Infosys Topaz™ works with Salesforce's gen AI capabilities to help enterprises navigate their agentic transformation and scale their digital workforce

Leveraging Infosys Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions and platforms, along with Salesforce's agentic AI capabilities, these Agentforce solutions enable enterprises to streamline customer interactions by automating processes such as service inquiries, sales tasks, and employee support. They enhance personalization by delivering tailored, context-aware experiences while ensuring seamless integration with broader ecosystems to optimize workflows and boost efficiency. With real-time processing capabilities, the solutions support immediate decision-making and dynamic customer interactions, all while adhering to ethical and regulatory standards. The goal is to equip enterprises with scalable, AI-driven solutions that drive measurable efficiencies across sales, services, and marketing channels and ensure operational success.

Infosys deployed Agentforce SDR to revolutionize the sales process for a leading research institute, addressing inefficiencies and reducing response time. Infosys also helped a renowned media house in transforming its customer service operations. By leveraging Salesforce's agentic AI solutions, alongside effective service management techniques, the company achieved significant reductions in transactional inquiries, spam, and case handling time, ultimately elevating customer satisfaction scores. The solutions have already delivered measurable outcomes for clients.

Dinesh Rao, EVP & Chief Delivery Officer, Infosys, said, "Agentic AI is redefining how enterprises operate. Through our strengthened collaboration with Salesforce and our capabilities for Agentforce, we are uniquely positioned to empower businesses to excel in this new era. By integrating cutting-edge technology offerings, such as Infosys Topaz, and a deep understanding of our clients' needs, we are empowering businesses to unlock sustainable growth, enhance productivity, and build a foundation for long-term success in an AI-powered world."

Phil Samenuk, SVP of Global Alliances & Channels and Outsourcing Service Providers, Salesforce, said, "The Agentforce platform represents the next evolution of AI services, leveraging powerful generative AI and agentic AI capabilities to elevate value for enterprise as well as customer operations. The collaboration with Infosys enables Salesforce to help customers conceptualize and adapt Agentforce faster and at scale, through industry agentic AI solutions."

Fluido , an Infosys company, has been a key enabler in this collaboration, championing Salesforce-powered transformations and ensuring impactful outcomes for clients. Fluido helped VTT, one of Europe's leading research and technology organizations, reimagine their customer experience, including changes to their operating model, approach and organizational values. Process simplification and data harmonization with AI at the core was applied to drive the business benefits and outcomes.

Marko Koistila, EVP Commercial Operations, VTT, said, "Our sales team previously spent too much time on low-value tasks like lead grooming instead of fostering client relationships. Agentforce automated the lead process, including contextual emails and meeting setups, allowing our team to focus on collaboration and delivering superior customer experiences. Having Infosys, along with Fluido as our expert partners, VTT became one of the first organizations outside Salesforce to implement a live SDR Agentforce agent. Building on the success of this initial implementation, we are collaborating together to develop two additional Agentforce agents for other areas of organizational support."

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 320,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses, and communities. We enable clients in 59 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance, are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, increased competition for talent, our ability to attract and retain personnel, increase in wages, investments to reskill our employees, our ability to effectively implement a hybrid work model, economic uncertainties and geo-political situations, technological disruptions and innovations such as artificial intelligence ("AI"), generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, and cybersecurity matters. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

