Launching Xuno: A Strategic Partner for E-commerce Growth

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], May 29: Xuno, a pioneering AI-driven platform, is excited to announce its official launch, set to redefine how publishers and advertisers interact with e-commerce. By harnessing advanced artificial intelligence, Xuno provides highly personalized product recommendations and optimizes high-attention moments in the digital marketplace, driving significant value for both publishers and advertisers.

A recent survey reveals that e-commerce players are losing 28% profit at every transaction as they fail to monetize on the peak attention moments in the buying journey. Competition is fierce and brands are constantly seeking ways to squeeze every drop of revenue from each customer interaction.

Xuno's innovative technology enables publishers to effectively monetize their content and capture valuable user attention. By utilizing AI algorithms, publishers can deliver personalized experiences that increase engagement and drive profits. This not only enhances user satisfaction but also boosts revenue opportunities for publishers. "Xuno is designed to bridge the gap between user engagement and e-commerce success," said Amitt Sharma, CEO of Xuno. "Our platform provides unparalleled insights and performance, benefiting publishers and advertisers alike."

Highlighting the tech prowess of the product, Arjit Sachdeva, CTO of Xuno said, "Xuno, powered by advanced ML, enables ecommerce platforms to deliver hyper-targeted upsells, strategic offers, and delightful post-purchase experiences at junctures where customer focus peaks, increasing chances of conversion."

For advertisers, XUNO offers precise targeting capabilities that enhance the impact of their campaigns. The platform's AI-driven insights allow advertisers to reach their desired audience with greater accuracy, resulting in more effective and efficient advertising strategies. "In today's fast-paced digital environment, it is crucial for businesses to leverage AI to stay competitive. Xuno's solutions are tailored to meet the evolving needs of the market, ensuring our clients achieve their goals with precision and efficiency," Sachdeva further emphasized.

With its official launch, Xuno is set to become an indispensable tool for publishers and advertisers looking to enhance their e-commerce strategies and drive growth. By providing advanced AI solutions, Xuno empowers businesses to maximize value in e-commerce transactions, improve customer engagement, and achieve sustained growth.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor