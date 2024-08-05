Laundry Legend: Revolutionising UP’s Cleaning Industry with 90-Minute Express Service

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India] August 5 : Uttar Pradesh, a new name is transforming the laundry and dry cleaning landscape. Laundry Legend, founded by entrepreneur Vikas Singh, sets new standards for cleanliness and convenience in household chores.

Born from COVID-19 hygiene concerns, Laundry Legend addresses the pressing need for quality and safety in laundry services. “During the pandemic, I realised that hygiene and quality were paramount. I saw an opportunity to exceed these expectations,” the founder explains.

At the core of Laundry Legend’s success is its use of anti-bacterial and organic detergents, ensuring clothes are clean and safe for sensitive skin. But the true game-changer is their 90-minute express service, revolutionising the laundry experience for busy professionals and families.

The company’s services extend beyond clothes to shoes, helmets, and household items, offering a comprehensive cleaning solution for modern urban life. With prices starting at just 89 rupees per kg for wash and steam iron, they’ve made premium cleaning accessible to many.

Laundry Legend’s innovative approach has fueled rapid expansion, with 14 franchise stores operational and ten more under construction. Serving over 100,000 customers from Noida to Gorakhpur, the company is making a significant impact. “Our goal is not just to clean clothes, but to give people back their time,” the founder states.

This vision aligns with the growing trend in India’s urban centres, where demand for professional laundry services is rising. As more households seek convenient solutions to daily chores, Laundry Legend is set to play a crucial role in shaping urban lifestyles.

Looking towards the future, Mr. Singh remains committed to maintaining high standards. “As we expand, our focus will always be on quality, hygiene, and customer satisfaction. We’re not just running a business; we’re building a legacy of cleanliness and convenience,” he affirms.

With its innovative approach, rapid growth, and commitment to customer satisfaction, Laundry Legend is not just changing the way one cleans clothes – it’s setting a new standard for the entire industry. As urban India evolves, Laundry Legend stands ready to meet the changing needs of its customers.

