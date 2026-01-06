Lava Confirms Band 28 (700 MHz) Integration Across 5G and 4G Smartphones

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], January 6: Lava International Limited, India's leading homegrown smartphone brand and one of the fastest-growing smartphone brands in India, confirms providing Band 28 support to its smartphone portfolio to drive digital inclusivity. This expansion across Lava's AGNI, Play, Bold, Yuva, Blaze and SHARK series reflects the brand's forward-looking approach to product preparedness, ensuring its devices remain ready as India's network infrastructure continues to evolve.

The 700 MHz spectrum (B28) is a game-changer for mobile connectivity, particularly in rural and regional areas, due to its lower frequency, which allows signals to travel longer distances. This makes it an ideal solution for delivering seamless 4G services in underserved areas.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Sumit Singh, Head of Product, Lava International Limited, said, "Lava International has proactively developed smartphones compatible with the B28 band to support superior 4G connectivity. Our handsets are designed to deliver delightful user experiences through high-quality hardware, optimized software, and rigorous field testing. As the only Indian smartphone brand competing with global players, we take pride in our trusted products tailored to the Indian market."

To ensure optimal performance of B28-compatible devices, Lava has undertaken comprehensive technical enhancements, including:

- Hardware Modifications: Incorporation of RF components (MMPA, FEM), high-isolation antennas, antenna active tuners, and motherboard design adjustments.

- Software Optimization: Calibration of processors, modem and RF components for enhanced connectivity across diverse network scenarios (low, mid, and high signal strength) in both urban and rural areas.

- Power Management: Adjustments to power consumption algorithms to ensure efficiency.

- Carrier Aggregation: Modifications to support B28 for seamless performance.

- These efforts ensure that Lava handsets deliver reliable connectivity, particularly in rural and remote areas.

