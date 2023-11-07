Lava International appoints Sunil Raina as Managing Director (Interim), inducted as Whole Time Director

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], November 7: Lava International Limited, India's leading end-to-end mobile handset and handset solutions company today announced the appointment of Sunil Raina as the Whole Time Director. Raina will assume the role of Interim Managing Director with immediate effect, following approval by the Company's board in its meeting on November 06, 2023.

With an overall experience of more than two decades, he has been an integral part of Lava International for the past thirteen years, previously serving as the President and Business Head.

A distinguished thought leader known for his strategic acumen and focused approach, Raina leads Lava's operations, ensuring that the company continues to innovate and grow while maintaining its commitment to "Make in India." He has an extensive experience in marketing strategy, product development, communications, sales and distribution functions along with extensive industry knowledge and leadership skills.

Commenting on his appointment, Raina said "We are in fast paced growth phase of our brand journey and we see a great opportunity ahead. I'm pleased to take on this role and eager to contribute to Lava's continued success through consistent innovation and delivering exceptional quality to our consumers."

Raina has played a pivotal role in driving exponential growth of Lava's business for the last 5 years in his capacity as the President and Business Head. Under his leadership, Lava has emerged as one of India's fastest-growing smartphone brands. He has successfully introduced unique products like Lava Agni, Blaze and Yuva series, significantly elevating the brand's value proposition for customers and fostering brand loyalty.

He has previously worked at India's leading telecom companies like Tata Teleservices, Airtel, Reliance Communications, and Uninor. Outside the boardroom, he is a fitness enthusiast, finding inspiration in music, sports and other activities.

