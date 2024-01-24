Lava International’s subsidiary Sojo gets approval for PLI in IT hardware

New Delhi, Jan 24 Sojo Manufacturing Services (AP) Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of homegrown company Lava International, on Wednesday said its application for the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for IT hardware has been approved by the government.

Sojo aims to manufacture consumer electronic durables such as smartphones, feature phones, accessories, tablets, laptops and other IT hardware for Lava International, as well as other Indian and global electronics brands.

“This approval validates our dedication to fostering domestic production in the IT hardware segment. The support from the government through PLI will undoubtedly propel Lava towards greater heights in the industry,” said Dr Rishi Bhatnagar, President, Lava International.

Under the PLI 2.0 scheme for IT hardware, Sojo joins a list of companies expressing interest in strengthening domestic production.

Sojo said in a statement that along with other industry leaders, it is poised to play a pivotal role in the global competitiveness of the Indian IT hardware sector.

The PLI 2.0 scheme for IT hardware, with a total budget outlay of Rs. 17,000 crore, aims to boost employment and create a competitive environment for the production of IT hardware in India.

