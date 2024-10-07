Lavanya The Label and Lavanya Marbles Forge Exclusive Partnership with Abu Dhabi Royal Family

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 7: Lavanya The Label and Lavanya Marbles have forged an exclusive partnership with the Royal Family of Abu Dhabi in an exciting move that marks a significant milestone for both brands. This powerful family is already involved in various sectors including Genomics, AI, Technology, and Real estate.

The formally signed partnership features a collaboration with Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Saeed Bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan from the Royal Office. This partnership aims to rapidly increase the business ventures of both Lavanya The Label and Lavanya Marbles, expanding their domestic reach and influence on an international scale.

This strategic partnership aimed at leveraging the strengths and expertise of both parties to enhance market presence and growth.

Lavanya The Label, hailing from Bhilwara, a small town in Rajasthan, has become a prominent women's Indian ethnic and western apparel brand. This brand not only offers top-notch women's clothes but also provides economic independence to the underprivileged women of rural areas.

Whereas, Lavanya Marbles, renowned for its high-quality granite, quartz, and stone offerings, focuses on providing durable, practical, and aesthetic solutions for every space.

"Lavanya The Label, a women-led brand, is championing the empowerment of rural women and fostering their remarkable talents," stated Zulfiquar Ghadiyali, Executive Director of the Private Office of Highness Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Saeed Bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan. He further emphasized, "We fully support such noble initiatives, as Lavanya Marbles exemplifies sustainability in mining while offering valuable employment opportunities to underprivileged individuals with great potential."

Ankit Kumar Jat and Pooja Choudhary, the visionary founders behind both brands, are the driving force behind this significant partnership. In response, they said, "Partnering with the Royal Family will unlock new opportunities and set a precedent for future collaborations between Indian textile and construction material ventures and global powerhouses."

Their shared passion for excellence and innovation has brought them to this essential moment, where their brands will now pave the way for global expansion.

With this partnership in the coming years, both brands aim to solidify their market positions and boost their business growth, making great innovations in their respective industries.

With this strategic move, both brands are set to embark on an exciting journey of expansion and success, backed by one of the most influential families in the world.

