Lavanya Tyagi’s Label Moon Love Won Exceptional Tailoring & Silhouette in Western Fashion

Moon Love secured the award at the National Designer Awards 2023

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 16: Lavanya Tyagi, the visionary force behind Moon Love, is making waves in the world of fashion with her distinctive approach to design. Born in Muzaffarnagar and later finding her artistic footing in the vibrant city of Delhi, Lavanya’s journey is marked by a diverse range of experiences, including stints in Aviation, Adventure sports, International Investments, and the ITES Industry.

Her creative journey took a significant turn when she decided to channel her passion for design into Moon Love, her own fashion venture launched in 2022. Lavanya’s design philosophy is deeply rooted in her cultural heritage, drawing inspiration from her grandmother’s profound knowledge of fabrics and a treasure trove of exquisite sarees. This heritage serves as a guiding light, influencing her creations that seamlessly blend tradition with contemporary sophistication.

Having navigated the dynamic landscape of the ITES Industry for over a decade, Lavanya brings a unique perspective to the world of fashion. Her journey is a testament to versatility and the transformative power of pursuing one’s true calling. Moon Love, under Lavanya’s creative direction, stands as a brand that not only offers exquisite designs but also embodies a commitment to empowerment, inclusivity, and sustainable practices.

Lavanya’s vision for society is clear – she aspires to instill empowerment and inclusivity through her fashion creations. Moon Love celebrates diverse identities, embracing individuality while promoting sustainable practices. By fostering a community that values timeless fashion, self-expression, and environmental consciousness, Lavanya envisions a future where fashion becomes a catalyst for positive change. Her message resonates with the idea that fashion can inspire confidence, and acceptance, and leave a lasting impact on the world. Lavanya Tyagi and Moon Love are poised to redefine the narrative of style and storytelling in the world of fashion.

