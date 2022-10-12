Law Day And Justice Y.V. Chandrachud Memorial Public Lecture organized by SLS Pune

Hon’ble Justice Mrs. B.V. Nagarathna delivering the Justice Chandrachud Memorial Public Lecture on ‘Revisiting the Judicial Trajectory on Good Governance

India, October 12: Symbiosis Law School, Pune, a constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), conducted the Law Day and Justice Y.V. Chandrachud Memorial Public Lecture- 2022 on 1st October 2022 at 11:00 A.M. IST. The event, which was conducted at the SVC Auditorium and live-streamed through ZOOM- an online platform, observed the participation of over 600 people offline and around 106 online modes.

The event was graced by the Chief Guest, Hon’ble Justice Mrs. B.V. Nagarathna, Supreme Court of India, Prof. Dr. Shashikala Gurpur, Fulbright Scholar, Director, Symbiosis Law School-Pune, Dean- Faculty of Law, SIU, Jean Monnet Chair Professor (EUC- LAMP co-founded by EU), Dr. Aparajita Mohanty, Deputy Director (Academics), Symbiosis Law School-Pune and Dr. Dhanaji Jadhav, Deputy Director (Administration), Symbiosis Law School-Pune.

The event was also attended by Shri. Sanjay Deshmukh, Principle District & Sessions Judge, Shri. D.D. Deshmukh, former Principle District & Sessions Judge and former Charity Commissioner, Shri Deepak Kashyap, Registrar, National Green Tribunal, and Smt. Mangala Kashyap, Secretary, Pune District Legal Service Authority.

The programme commenced with the lighting of the auspicious lamp followed by the welcome address by Prof. Dr. Shashikala Gurpur. In the welcome address, she highlighted the vision and mission of Dr. S.B. Mujumdar, Hon’ble Chancellor and Founder-President, SIU, in celebrating Law Day and stated that Law Day is celebrated to reaffirm our faith in Democratic and Constitutional values.

Additionally, Dr. Gurpur presented the progress of Symbiosis Law School, Pune, since Law Day 2021. She further discussed the vision of internationalization of Symbiosis, as reflected in the curriculum and collaborations of the institution and highlighted the important accolades by the institution, such as the 3rd rank in the prestigious NIRF Ranking released by the Ministry of Education, the institution’s ranking in the FICCI Rankings and many more.

Dr. Gurpur also shared the various initiatives taken up by the college to promote its vision, such as Jean Monnet Chair, Student-Exchange Programmes, 21st Teach Skills and also fostering collaborations with educational institutions across the Globe. Highlighting the student, alumni and faculty achievements, Dr. Gurpur remarked, “Leadership is a hallmark of this Law School” and shed light upon the various mooting achievements such as the Best Team at the FDI Arbitration Moot-2021, Semi-Finalists at the Nelson Mandela Human Rights Moot Court Competition- 2022, and many more. She emphasized the role of women in the legal fraternity and the institution celebrating the eminence of women with the major leadership positions being held by women. Dr. Gurpur concluded her address by extending heartful gratitude towards the respected Chief Guest for gracing us on occasion.

The welcome address was followed by the felicitation of the Chief Guest, Hon’ble Justice Mrs. B.V. Nagarathna, Supreme Court of India and the release of Lexet 2022, the student-curated magazine and Booklet of Justice Y.V. Chandrachud Memorial Public Lecture by Hon’ble Justice Mrs. B.V. Nagarathna.

Hon’ble Justice B.V. Nagarathna discussed the topic ‘Revisiting the Judicial Trajectory on Good Governance. She initially deliberated upon the importance of Law Day and stated, “Every day is Law Day”. She reminisced certain personal anecdotes, remembering her father, Justice Venkataramiah. Further, commemorating Law Day, she referred to Justice Y.V Chandrachud as the “Torchbearer for her Generation.” Justice Nagarathna then touched upon the various facets of the democratic and constitutional values such as good governance, the rule of law and, most importantly, independence of the judiciary.

Additionally, citing the Kesavananda Bharti Case, Justice Nagarathna emphasized the importance of social and economic justice being important tenets of a welfare society. She referred to various landmark decisions of the Supreme Court that have essentially shaped our democracy and instilled constitutional values in the governance of the Indian society, such as the Olga Tellis Judgement and the SP Gupta Judgement that are relevant even in the present times. Justice Nagarathna concluded her address by stating that “The Need of the Hour is to prevent the corrosion of the Rule of Law”, which is the cornerstone of our democracy.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks, delivered by Dr. Aparajita Mohanty, Deputy Director (Academics), SLS-P, followed by the National Anthem.

