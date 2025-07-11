LawSimpl Scales from Beta to 11,000+ Users, Redefining Indian Legal-Tech Landscape

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 11: One year since its official launch, LawSimpl has emerged as one of India's fastest-growing AI-powered legal-tech platforms, redefining how firms, startups, enterprises, and in-house counsels can enhance their work efficiency. It has been designed specifically for the Indian Legal System to simplify the process of legal research, drafting, and reviewing contracts. Since its Beta launch in June 2024, it has 11,000+ users with a satisfaction rate of 97%. As it has entered its second year, let's have a look at how it is shaping the future of legal work.

It is quite evident that the Indian legal system is no stranger to complexity, and manual navigation through the dense legal database feels like wading through a maze, tedious and time-consuming. Sometimes, this complexity results in missed or misinterpreted information. LawSimpl has been developed to provide an effective solution for this problem and aims to navigate cases and statutes, track legal updates, draft and review documents, and offer useful tools like multilingual capabilities, all-format document upload, etc.

As the data shows, users reported an average of 75% reduction in time spent on routine legal work. It proves to have an accuracy of 89.2% and, as shared by the tech-head, "The accuracy rate is getting higher with every update and feedback we are receiving as we are continuously working on improving the overall system performance by refining our database and features."

At the time of launch, which was just a legal research tool is now becoming a full-fledged legal assistant offering a robust set of tools designed to streamline the workflow and reduce the workload. The features that make it stand out are

'Ask AI' for In-line contract drafting

Anyone navigating legal work can now use LawSimpl's legal drafting feature 'Ask AI' to edit the content within the draft, be it a line or a paragraph, with editable smart placeholders to draft airtight agreements with accuracy and full adherence to legal principles.

Legal Research for seamless workflow

The platform offers multiple language support for major Indian languages and has a database of over 3 million case laws, offering its users access to judgments of various courts in India. It also ensures that the users do not have to switch between the apps and provides in-built Google Search results on the website itself.

Contract review for strong legal compliance

LawSimpl is helping users identify potential risks and suggesting legally sound amendments tailored to the contract context.

As LawSimpl embarks on its second chapter, the platform is focusing on setting up an infrastructure to expand the scope of the platform and have a deeper influence on the Indian legal system.

The founders with a bold and unified vision assert that "With innovation at its core, our vision is to accelerate legal work from research and drafting to review, internal documents management and tools while keeping users up-to-date on every legal change."

