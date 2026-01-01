Lax Cinema: Opening Europe to Indian Cinema

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 1: Lax Cinema is a Netherlands-based film distribution and cultural platform dedicated to bringing Indian cinema to European audiences. Founded and led by cultural entrepreneur Soeniel Sewnarain, the company has become a key bridge between the Indian film industry and the diverse Indian diaspora across Europe and Suriname.

For more than two decades, Lax Cinema has operated at the intersection of film distribution, cultural diplomacy and community engagement. The company has successfully opened new exhibition markets for Indian films in the Netherlands, Belgium and beyond, working closely with major cinema chains, independent theatres, producers and cultural institutions.

Rooted in entrepreneurship and cross-cultural collaboration, Lax Cinema goes beyond traditional distribution. Its activities include red-carpet premieres, curated film festivals, heritage screenings and strategic partnerships that position Indian cinema within the European cultural mainstream. By combining commercial insight with cultural sensitivity, Lax Cinema strengthens the visibility of Indian storytelling while fostering a shared cultural identity among diaspora audiences.

Under the leadership of Soeniel Sewnarain, Lax Cinema has evolved into a trusted gateway for Indian filmmakers seeking European reach, and a cultural anchor for audiences seeking authentic cinematic experiences that connect India, Europe and Suriname.

Opening a Market That Did Not Yet Exist

Lax her breakthrough moment came with the European red-carpet premiere of KAAL, the first mainstream Bollywood film ever launched in Europe with a fully produced red-carpet event. He arranged for the cast, director and media to attend the Dutch premiere a historic first, and a bold declaration that Bollywood deserved equal visibility in European multiplexes.

"There was no real market yet just passion, belief and the conviction that Indian cinema deserved a global stage. We were building something that didn't exist."

Following KAAL, he delivered a series of landmark releases including Don, Jodhaa Akbar and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (KANK). These films attracted unprecedented attendance across the Netherlands and Belgium, proving that Indian cinema had real commercial potential outside traditional diaspora circles. From BeNeLux he quickly expanded to multiple European and Caribbean territories. Countries that currently have a sustainable and growing Bollywood market and have been taken up by local distributors.

Early Expansion Into European Multiplex Chains

A key part of Sewnarain's pioneering work was introducing Indian cinema to major European cinema chains. In the Netherlands, he was among the first to bring Bollywood titles to Pathe, the country's largest cinema group, opening the door for mainstream Dutch audiences to experience Indian storytelling on the big screen. In Germany, he expanded the market through CinemaxX, one of the region's most influential multiplex chains, establishing Bollywood's presence in one of Europe's largest cinema territories.

"When we entered Pathe and CinemaxX, everything changed. That was the moment Indian cinema moved from the margins into the mainstream," Sewnarain recalls.

"It showed the industry that European audiences were ready, they just needed access."

These early expansions laid the groundwork for systematic international releases. The momentum Sewnarain created contributed directly to major studios such as Yash Raj Films (YRF) and EROS International & Adlabs formally entering the Benelux & European region. What started as a niche initiative transformed into a fully recognized European market.

Strengthening India-Netherlands Creative Diplomacy

Sewnarain's influence also extends deeply into cultural diplomacy. He played a decisive role in securing the Netherlands as Partner Country at FICCI Frames, India's most important media and entertainment convention. This partnership elevated the Netherlands within India's global creative ecosystem and opened new avenues for studios, broadcasters and producers on both sides.

He personally led multiple delegations between India and the Netherlands, enabling high-level exchanges that strengthened creative cooperation. During these visits, Sewnarain brought notable industry figures across borders, including Rahul Dholakia, the director of Raees, who travelled to the Netherlands for professional sessions and cultural dialogue. He also facilitated the visit of the creators of Big Brother (known in India as Bigg Boss) to Mumbai, where they engaged with leading studios and broadcasters.

These meetings sparked important conversations on format adaptation, co-production possibilities and long-term cross-border content strategy, solidifying the creative relationship between the two industries.

Masterclasses and Talent Development

Sewnarain's commitment to strengthening diaspora communities extends to education and knowledge-sharing. He organized masterclasses in the Netherlands featuring Mukesh Bhatt, one of India's most respected film producers. These sessions offered European creatives rare access to Bollywood's production insights, inspiring a new wave of filmmakers and cultural ambassadors in the region.

"Knowledge must be shared. If we want Indian cinema to thrive globally, we must invest in people not just premieres," Sewnarain says.

LAX Cinema and the Festival Movement

Through LAX Cinema, Sewnarain continues to bring major Indian films to BeNeLux audiences, offering curated programming, premieres and culturally rich cinematic experiences. His approach goes beyond distribution; it focuses on preserving the emotional and cultural value of cinema for South Asian communities living abroad.

In 2024, Sewnarain launched the Bollywood Film Festival Netherlands, in 2025 the 2nd edition expanded to Surinam as well. Which quickly became a significant South Asian cultural event across two continents. The festival expanded notably in 2025 and now prepares for its third edition in 2026, featuring a special tribute to Amitabh Bachchan and a line-up of classic and contemporary Indian films requested widely by audiences. "

A Bridge Builder for a Global Community

From landmark premieres at Pathe and CinemaxX to international delegations at FICCI Frames; from introducing Bollywood to European audiences to creating festivals that unite continents. His work is driven by a clear mission: to strengthen identity, celebrate heritage and ensure that Indian cinema continues to shine on the world stage. In a niche yet culturally powerful market, Sewnarain stands as a visionary whose impact will resonate for generations.

