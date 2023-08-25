Layers, A Hair Transplant Clinic in Hyderabad, Implements Direct Hair Implantation (DHI) To Help Its Clients Tackle Premature Baldness

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 25: A large chunk of the Indian population suffers from hair loss and premature balding from a young age. It is common for people (especially men) to notice their hairlines getting shorter by the time they are in their late twenties or early thirties. Balding at a young age tends to impact the self-esteem and confidence of thousands of individuals across the country.

However, thanks to the advancements in medical science, it is possible to tackle these issues with procedures like hair transplantation. Considering the increasing hair loss issues and the need for efficient hair transplant procedures, Layers helps its clients out with direct hair implantation (DHI). The hair transplant clinic in Hyderabad uses the procedure to help men and women deal with the horrors of premature baldness and the embarrassment that comes with hair loss at a young age.

With DHI, Layers takes hair transplant in Hyderabad a notch above the conventional practices. It is the advanced version of FUE (follicle unit extraction) that involves a surgeon taking hair follicles from an individual’s scalp and implanting them in the bald areas. Instead of implanting every hair follicle manually, Layers speeds up the process using tools that cut and implant follicles simultaneously.

With its DHI procedures, the hair transplant clinic in Hyderabad speeds up its clients’ recovery time as well. It prevents them from waiting for over a week after the procedure to see the results. The smaller incisions made by the modern implantation tools are another reason why DHI shows faster results. Moreover, hair transplant surgeons ensure 100% painless procedures by numbing bald areas with high-quality anesthesia.

Layers comprises a team of experienced skin and hair professionals performing the modern procedure of DHI on their clients. From the graft’s angle and depth to its direction, they focus on each detail to ensure smooth and successful hair transplantation. The hair transplant clinic in Hyderabad also guides its clients by giving them personalized pre-operative and post-operative instructions. With a 100% success rate, they have implanted over 1,00,000 grafts to relieve their clients of hair loss problems.

The Layers team believes that modern technology should be optimized to help people tackle issues that were once considered incurable. One of the clinic’s hair experts says, “In 2023, it is important to stay in tune with the ongoing tech trends in the healthcare industry to help people stressing over hair loss issues. With DHI, we intend to reduce the hair transplantation time without compromising the quality of our procedures. Our goal is to fulfill the dreams of people who desire natural hair on their heads again!”

