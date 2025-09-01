Lazzat Foods & Spices Honoured as Most Trusted Spices Brand in India at Global Excellence Awards 2025 by Brand Empower with Kajol Devgan

SMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1: The Global Excellence Awards 2025 (GEA), the Most Prestigious Industry Awards, presented by Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd., unfolded with grandeur at a prestigious venue in Maharashtra on 17th August 2025, celebrating the finest achievers across industries. The evening was graced by the ever-elegant Mrs. Kajol Devgan as the Chief Guest, who applauded innovators, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders for their outstanding contributions. The event brought together a distinguished gathering of business leaders, celebrities, and dignitaries, making it a night of recognition, glamour, and inspiration. Among the star achievers, Lazzat Foods & Spices was honoured with the title of "Most Trusted Spices Brand in India," reinforcing its commitment to quality, authenticity, and culinary excellence.

Receiving the award, Mr. Aijaz Ahmad Bhat, Director of Lazzat Foods & Spices, expressed his gratitude, saying, "This recognition is a testament to our relentless focus on quality, tradition, and trust. At Lazzat Foods & Spices, we strive to bring authentic flavors to every kitchen in India, and this award motivates us to continue delivering excellence to our consumers." Lazzat Foods & Spices has established itself as a leading name in the spice industry, providing a wide range of high-quality, natural, and pure spices. With a commitment to sourcing the finest ingredients and maintaining stringent quality control standards, the brand has earned the trust of households and businesses nationwide. Its innovative packaging and dedication to preserving flavor and aroma set it apart as a pioneer in the Indian spice segment.

The evening also witnessed the celebration of distinguished celebrities and renowned brands. Roshni Walia was awarded Best Debutant, while Mohit Malik received Best Actor in a Negative Role for his performance in Azaad. Rising OTT stars like Aanchal Singh were recognised as Promising Face OTT for Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein, and Varun Sood was named Breakthrough Performer OTT for Call Me Bae. Lauren Gottlieb won Best Performance Dance for her role in The Royals, while Sudhir Yaduvanshi was celebrated with the Powerhouse Singer Award for Son of Sardaar 2 (Title Track). Photography and media were honoured too, with Varinder Chawla receiving Paparazzi Powerhouse of the Year and Viral Bhayani as Trendsetter Behind the Lens. Ankita Bhattacharyya was recognised for Excellence in Singing & Performing, and Campus Beats Season 4 starring Shruti Sinha & Tanvi Gadkari was awarded Most Popular Youth Show. Actor Darshan Kumaar earned the accolade for Outstanding Performance in Aashram. Among corporate achievers, LG Electronics India Limited, represented by Mr. Pankaj Chaudhary, Deputy Manager, Corporate Marketing, was honoured as Most Trusted Brand in the Electronics Segment, and GIVA, represented by Mr. Khemraj, Sr. AM, received the title of Most Trusted Jewellery Brand for Modern India.

The 6th edition of the Global Excellence Awards, conceptualised by Mr. Rahul Ranjan Singh, CEO of Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd., continues to be a platform that recognises excellence across industries. Over the years, GEA has been graced by iconic personalities such as Mrs. Raveena Tandon, Mrs. Madhuri Dixit Nene, Mr. Anupam Kher, and Mrs. Shilpa Shetty Kundra, adding prestige and glamour to the ceremony. The success of the 2025 edition was further strengthened with the support of esteemed partners: Co-Sponsored by Baghel Industries Pvt. Ltd., Digital Marketing Partner - Webpulse Solution Pvt. Ltd., CSR Partner - Webpulse Foundation, B2B Partner - GetManufacturers.com, Wellness Partner - Natural Therapy India, and eCommerce Partner - Local Dukaan. With this recognition, Lazzat Foods & Spices has firmly established itself as the Most Trusted Spices Brand in India, celebrating its legacy of flavour, quality, and trust with pride.

