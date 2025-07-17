George Town (Grand Cayman) [Cayman Islands], July 17: LB88Sports.com, Bangladesh's leading destination for cricket news, analysis, and updates, today announced its official sponsorship of the Vegas Vikings for the highly anticipated Max60 Caribbean League Season 2, taking place from July 16-23, 2025, at the prestigious Jimmy Powell Oval Cricket Stadium in George Town, Grand Cayman.

Elite Vegas Vikings Squad

The Vegas Vikings have assembled one of the most formidable squads in the tournament, featuring a perfect combination of international stars and dynamic all-rounders. This powerhouse lineup promises to deliver thrilling cricket entertainment throughout the seven-day T10 extravaganza.

Star Players Leading the Vikings Charge:

UNMUKT CHAND – Former Indian captain and explosive top-order batsman, bringing his vast experience and aggressive stroke play to anchor the Vikings’ batting lineup

ALEX HALES – The destructive English opener known for his fearless approach and ability to demolish bowling attacks from the first ball

KENNIEL LEWIS – Dynamic West Indian wicket-keeper batsman with lightning-fast reflexes behind the stumps and explosive batting ability

SHAHBAZ NADEEM – Experienced Indian left-arm spinner whose variations and control will be crucial in the middle overs of T10 cricket

ANKIT RAJPOOT – Skilled Indian fast bowler with the ability to swing the ball and deliver crucial breakthroughs at key moments

NIKHIL CHAUDHARY – Versatile all-rounder who can contribute with both bat and ball, providing perfect balance to the squad

SHEDRACK DESCARTE – Caribbean pace sensation known for his raw pace and ability to trouble batsmen with his bounce and aggression

SAM HAZELLETT – Reliable middle-order batsman who can accelerate the innings and finish games under pressure

ALI GHULAM MURTAZA – Skilled spinner who adds depth to the bowling attack with his clever variations and economical bowling

Tournament Format and Vegas Vikings’ Strategy

The Max60 Caribbean League Season 2 features seven elite teams competing in the fastest format of cricket over seven action-packed days. The Vegas Vikings will face tough competition from the Florida Lions, Miami Blaze, Caribbean Tigers, Cayman Bay Stingrays, Boca Raton Trailblazers, and Grand Cayman Falcons in what promises to be an explosive tournament where every delivery can shift the game's momentum.

Partnership Excellence

Megan Whitmore commented on the sponsorship:

“We are thrilled to partner with the Vegas Vikings for Max60 Caribbean League Season 2. The Vikings' squad represents the perfect blend of international experience and explosive talent that embodies the thrilling narratives we cover at LB88Sports.com. This partnership reflects our ongoing mission to spotlight world-class cricket and bring fans closer to the action—across Bangladesh and the Caribbean region.”

LB88Sports.com's Cricket Commitment

This sponsorship underscores LB88Sports.com's position as the go-to hub for cricket fans in Bangladesh. With in-depth reporting, exclusive interviews, real-time match coverage, and expert analysis, the platform delivers comprehensive cricket journalism tailored to a passionate, global audience.

About LB88Sports.com

LB88Sports.com is Bangladesh's premier digital platform for cricket news and sports analysis, offering around-the-clock coverage of domestic and international matches. From match previews and live blogs to tactical insights and editorial features, LB88Sports.com brings the pulse of the game to cricket lovers across the globe.Website:https://lbsports88.com

