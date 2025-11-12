LDRA, A TASKING Company, Announces 9th Embedded Safety & Security Summit (ESSS™) 2026

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 12: LDRA, a TASKING Company, today announced the ninth edition of the Embedded Safety & Security Summit (ESSS™), a premier conference and exhibition dedicated to advancing safe and secure embedded system development.

Taking place across three major technology hubs, the summit will be hosted in Bengaluru on June 4, 2026, in Pune on June 9, 2026, and in Chennai on June 11, 2026. Each city will welcome engineers, industry leaders and regulators eager to explore how collaboration and verification drive dependable innovation in embedded design.

This year's summit will bring together around 20-plus international speakers and 700+ embedded professionals from the aerospace & defence, automotive, and industrial automation sectors.

The 2026 theme, "Collaboration. Innovation. Dependability." reflects how today's distributed teams are aligning to ensure dependability from concept to certification. Through a mix of technical sessions, workshops, and panel discussions, ESSS™ will highlight the methods, tools, and mindsets that help organisations deliver dependable embedded systems in an increasingly connected world.

From functional safety frameworks to cybersecurity resilience and software verification methodologies, the agenda will offer real-world insight into how teamwork, integration, and continuous improvement create products that users and regulators can trust.

This edition of ESSS arrives at a special moment for LDRA, now part of TASKINGa global provider of high-performance embedded technology solutions. The coalition brings a broader technical perspective and strengthens ESSS's role as a collaborative forum for the embedded community.

"As ESSS enters its ninth edition, our mission to foster knowledge sharing and collective progress across the embedded industry remains as strong as ever," said Shinto Joseph, Director - SEA & ANZ Operations, LDRA. "Working with the TASKING family enables us to offer even deeper technical expertise and fresh viewpoints. ESSS 2026 will demonstrate how collaboration between global specialists and local innovators transforms system reliability."

Christopher Herzog, Co-CEO & CTO of TASKING, added, "At TASKING, we believe genuine innovation must be anchored in dependability and safety. The Embedded Safety & Security Summit captures that philosophy perfectly. By bringing together the best of global experience and India's world-class engineering talent, we are empowering the whole embedded ecosystem to create smarter, safer, and more secure devices."

For further updates and detailed information on event registration, paper submission and sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.embedded-safety-security.com.

