LEAD Group's TECHBOOK set to disrupt student learning in India

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], September 10: India's largest School Edtech company, LEAD Group, today announced the launch of TECHBOOK, an intelligent book designed to transform traditional textbook-driven learning. The TECHBOOK brings three cutting-edge technologies and NCF aligned curriculum to address key learning challenges among school students today.

LEAD Group co-founder and CEO Sumeet Mehta said, "For centuries, the textbook, a primary tool of education in classrooms has remained unchanged, while AI and AR/VR have moved the world to personalised, multi-modal and gamified experiences across industries. We have brought something from the future, for the future of our nation. The TECHBOOK is a revolutionary outcome of years of research in technology, pedagogy and curriculum, and will forever change how students learn. By 2028, we expect India's top 5000 schools to upgrade to TECHBOOKS, making personalised and interactive learning the norm in classrooms across the country."

The TECHBOOK addresses the limitations of traditional textbooks by introducing a personalised and interactive learning experience. In classrooms with varying learning levels, the TECHBOOK enables personalised instruction for each student. It integrates three powerful features:

Augmented Reality: Traditional 2D textbooks limit students' ability to grasp complex concepts that are inherently 3D in nature. The TECHBOOK brings subjects such as Science and Mathematics to life with ARI (Augmented Reality Instructor), enabling students to interact with topics in 3D.

Personalised Reading Fluency: For language learning, TECHBOOK's IRA (Independent Reading Assistant) acts as a personal tutor, reading books aloud to students, while also listening to a student's reading and providing real-time feedback on their reading fluency and pronunciation.

Personalised Practice: With PIE (Personalised Interactive Exercises), students get limitless exercises that are adaptive in nature. So students can master subjects at their own pace, making learning fun and continuous.

Sumeet explained further, "In the first year, TECHBOOKs will be 'invite-only' for the top 400 innovator schools in the country. We want to set a new standard of learning and show to the world that India is ahead in terms of incorporating AI and technology in schools in a manner that is student-centred and assists teachers."

LEAD Group co-founder and co-CEO Smita Deorah commented, "By combining the tactile experience of a textbook with the power of technology and deeply researched educational content, we are ensuring that every student has access to high-quality, personalised learning that truly enhances their academic journey. With the TECHBOOK, we are creating an environment where education is not just about memorisation, but also about exploration, creativity, and mastery."

Mehta added, "Education is the foundation of our nation's progress, and schools are at the heart of this transformation. With the TECHBOOK, we're introducing a new category of learning solutions that will redefine personalised learning in classrooms; and how school students engage with textbooks. This is the future of learning."

Over the past year, LEAD Group has expanded its capabilities to serve the entire spectrum of schools in India, from high-fee schools to affordable schools. The Group is focused on scaling its offerings to support schools nationwide in delivering high-quality education and achieving academic excellence. The Group is also looking to fast-track its vision of providing high-quality, School Edtech solutions to more than 60,000 schools across the country by 2028.

More about LEAD Group

LEAD Group is India's only School Edtech company dedicated to transforming school education through its pioneering Integrated School Edtech System. With a presence in over 8,000 schools across 400+ towns and cities, LEAD Group reaches more than 35 lakh students and empowers over 50,000 teachers.

Since its founding in 2012, LEAD Group has been committed to delivering an international standard of education to schools across India. Through its comprehensive approach, LEAD Group combines research-backed curriculum and pedagogy with cutting-edge technology to enhance student learning outcomes and teacher effectiveness. Its integrated system helps partner schools provide holistic education, equipping students with the skills and confidence to succeed in life.

LEAD Group was founded by Sumeet Mehta and Smita Deorah with the mission to transform school education in India. The Group continues to set new benchmarks in school education, inspiring the next generation of learners and educators.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2501553/LEAD_Group_TECHBOOK.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor