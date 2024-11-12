Leading AI Startup SparkCognition Rebrands as Avathon and Aims to Triple Workforce in India Within 24 Months

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 12: Avathon, formerly known as SparkCognition, has announced its rebranding alongside ambitious plans to expand its workforce in India by threefold over the next 24 months. This strategic initiative underscores Avathon's commitment to revolutionizing Industrial AI across sectors like Energy, Aviation, and Supply Chain Management.

This rebranding milestone reflects Avathon's dedication to integrating advanced AI into legacy infrastructure, transforming traditional systems into autonomous, sustainable, and resilient ecosystems. With over $100 trillion of aging infrastructure facing increased strain from supply disruptions, workforce shortages, and evolving security threats, Avathon aims to address these urgent global challenges and solidify its position as a critical player in the industrial sector.

Commenting on the announcement, Pervinder Johar, CEO, Avathon said, "India is at the heart of Avathon's roadmap, with AI projected to contribute over 50% of the Asia-Pacific region's growth in traditional industries by 2028. India will play a pivotal role in our expansion, serving as a hub for product engineering, delivery, support, and R&D. Our rebranding effort aims to communicate the real-world applications of AI and how we're revolutionizing industries like energy, supply chain, and aviation."

"AI is not just becoming mainstream; it is fundamentally reshaping industries, and India stands at the forefront of this transformation. The country is establishing itself as a powerhouse of innovation and talent, making this the ideal moment for Avathon to implement our strategic plans. We are dedicated to empowering traditional industries by harnessing AI to drive efficiency, enhance operational excellence, and develop sustainable solutions," he added.

To bolster its India presence, Avathon is ramping up recruitment efforts nationwide, focusing on attracting top talent in AI and engineering. While Avathon's global headquarters recently relocated to Silicon Valley to capitalize on the region's innovation ecosystem, its dedication to nurturing talent and advancing R&D in India remains a top priority.

Avathon's AI platform is contracted for delivering safety monitoring for some of the major oil and gas organizations in India across 17,000 retail outlets, 83 terminals, and 15 airport fueling stations.

With strategic partnerships with technology giants like NVIDIA, and Qualcomm, Avathon continues to deliver innovative, cost-effective products tailored for its clients. The rebranding marks a pivotal step in Avathon's journey to becoming a global leader in applied AI, leveraging its expertise to solve critical challenges for industries worldwide.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor