Leading Consultancy & Accounting Firm ASA joins Baker Tilly International network as their member firm in India

New Delhi [India], December 5: ASA Corporate Catalyst (India) Pvt Ltd (ASA), one of the leading players in the Indian business advisory and accounting landscape, announces its membership in the prestigious Baker Tilly International network. The professional services market in India has been experiencing tremendous growth and evolution over the years and this strategic alliance marks a significant milestone for ASA as it expands its horizons and strengthens its position on the global stage.

Founded in 1991, ASA grew over the last 32 years to become a corporation of over 1,000 professionals spread across 8 offices across India. They already have clients with presence in Japan, the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, and South Korea.

Baker Tilly International - the 9th largest accounting network in the world by revenue, operates globally through four regions - Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and North America. The partnership with Baker Tilly International network will empower ASA to deliver unparalleled services to clients navigating the complexities of the international business landscape.

"We are thrilled to announce our collaboration with Baker Tilly International network, a move that underscores our commitment to providing our clients with world-class advisory services," said Ajay Sethi, Managing Partner at ASA. "This alliance enables us to tap into a vast pool of resources, share best practices, and leverage the collective expertise of a global network. Together, we will be able to create new opportunities for our clients and contribute to their success on a global scale. We look forward to working with our new colleagues in the Baker Tilly International network based all over the world."

ASA's well-established roots in the Indian market and rich experience over the years, combined with the global capabilities of the Baker Tilly International network, providing clients with a distinctive mix of local insights and international reach will be the strategic gateway to rapidly grow in the Indian economy and the Asia-Pacific region. This collaboration underscores a mutual dedication to excellence, transparency, and inclusivity in delivering top-tier professional services.

Francesca Lagerberg, CEO - Baker Tilly International, commented, "The partnership with ASA is ambitious and exciting. The company's global outlook and expertise, supplemented with their agility and high-value driven services, will make for a partnership that paves the way for continuous innovation in what we do and how to take it forward."

ASA (https://www.asa.in/):

We are one of the largest domestic accounting and consulting firms in India and have been in practice for 32 years now. We have a team of 1000+ professionals spread across 8 offices pan India. We have a strong client base from Japan, the US, UK, French, Germany, Australia, and South Korea. We assist domestic and international businesses with specialized professional services to help them set up offices and factories in India, find partners, advise on tax issues, assurance, accounting, and business support requirements. We also provide advisory on GST compliances, risk advisory and support on restructuring as well as liquidation evaluation.

Baker Tilly International (https://www.bakertilly.global/):

We are Baker Tilly, global providers of assurance, tax, consulting, and advisory services, and ranked among the world's top 10 global accounting networks. We have over 42,000 people, across more than 700 offices in 146 territories. We serve clients of every sector and size who look to us for the insights needed to accelerate their growth.

At Baker Tilly, we are ready now, for tomorrow's challenges. We believe in the power of great relationships. We lead and listen for great conversations. We channel change into progress for great futures.

