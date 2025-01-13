Leading Crane Manufacturer LOADMATE Leads on the Path to Dominate the Rs10,000 Crore Lifting Industry

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 13: What does it take to become an industry leader, and stand the test of time? Hard work, resilience, top-notch quality, and exceptional after-sales support to name a few. For over 30 years, LOADMATE has retained the crown of being a leading material handling equipment (MHE) manufacturer and supplier by consistently delivering on the above values and investing in continuous R&D to meet the ever-evolving demands of the industry.

From cranes to chain hoists, LOADMATE covers every material lifting, loading, and handling task excellently, while leading the industry. This couldn't be done without a solid team of skilled engineers and technicians. CEO Manish Agarwal says, "At LOADMATE, we take pride in being a driving force in the lifting and material handling industry. Our consistent growth and profitability are rooted in our commitment to innovation, quality, and reliability. As leaders in the field, we understand that the strength of our team is the foundation of our success. We are focused on expanding our workforce with skilled and passionate professionals, fostering a culture where collaboration and creativity thrive. Together, we aim to set new benchmarks in the lifting industry by delivering cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers."

A crane is one such machine that is used in every industry, ranging from factory units, and construction sites to film sets, and LOADMATE leads the crane industry with a presence in 30+ countries, Middle East, Mauritius, Israel, Germany, Kenya, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria to name a few. Ranging from Under Slung Cranes, EOT Cranes, and Goliath Cranes to JIB Cranes, LOADMATE has solutions for lifting needs of 1 ton to 200 tons !! From small-sized manufacturing units to large factories, warehouses and construction sites, LOADMATE has solutions for all of them.

Fast-growing economies like India thrive on constant creation, and to achieve unhindered creation and growth, industries need to have equipment that ensures operational efficiency and operator safety. LOADMATE's Electric Wire Rope and Chain Hoists come with a lifting capacity of 0.5 tons to 30 tons, ideal for light to medium heavy lifting in various engineering industries, foundries, and machine shops. LOADMATE's Electric Chain Hoists are compact powerhouses, ideal for environments where space is limited but heavy lifting is required, such as in construction, warehouses, and light manufacturing. Their electric hoists are available in various configurations and can be customized, with features such as variable-speed control, overload protection, and limit switches to ensure maximum safety. Surat-based LOADMATE has built a reputation for itself in both developed and developing economies.

Emphasising the vision of LOADMATE, CEO Manish Agarwal talked about redefining global industry standards by making reliable and technologically advanced products that stand out, he said, "Our vision is not just to lead the industry but to redefine itbuilding partnerships, empowering our team, and creating a legacy of trust and excellence that positions LOADMATE as a global standard-bearer in lifting solutions." Companies that overlook customer grievances and post-sales support often struggle to thrive in any industry. However, with LOADMATE, this has never been a crisis. Their relentless commitment to exceptional customer service and comprehensive after-sales support has played a pivotal role in surpassing competitors and propelling the company to the top, the CEO asserts while reflecting on their journey.

According to a report from Grand View Research, the India material handling equipment market generated a revenue of USD 5.4 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 8.7 billion by 2030. The expected growth CAGR is 7.2% from 2024 to 2030. The report claimed that cranes & lifting equipment were the largest revenue-generating product in 2023, a segment where LOADMATE is already leading the industry in more than 30 states in India and more than 30 countries worldwide. According to another report published in October 2024 by the Government of Gujarat, India contributed 7.0% to the global material handling equipment market in 2022, and its contribution will increase to 8.0% in 2027! The statistics are staggering and LOADMATE aims to capture a market of more than Rs10,000 Crores in the coming years.

Electric Hoists and Cross Travelling Trolleys, Chain Pulley Blocks, and Cranes, LOADMATE empowers industries with every MHE need under one roof. A one-stop reliable solution is the need of the hour and LOADMATE plays its role with perfection. With private players like AMNS, Jindal Steel, Aditya Birla Ultratech, Toshiba, Tata Motors, Torrent Power, Tata Steel, Saint Gobain, Reliance Industries, and others along with public sector companies like ONGC, Northern Railways, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilisers, OPGC as its trusted clients, LOADMATE is surely pulling some right strings with its quality and products that emerge as clear winners.

