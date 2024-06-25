Leading Diamond Crafter, SRK, joins UN Global Compact, the World's Largest Corporate Sustainability & Responsibility Initiative

PRNewswire

Surat (Gujarat) [India], June 25: Shree Ramkrishna Exports (SRK), a leading natural diamond crafting and exports company, is proud to announce its membership in the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC). This voluntary initiative enables companies all over the world to adopt and implement sustainable socially-responsible practices. As a participant in the UNGC, SRK commits to adopting sustainable and socially responsible policies across its operations, focusing on human rights, environmental stewardship, labor standards, and more. Regular reporting on progress will ensure transparency and accountability in these efforts.

Joining the UNGC marks a significant milestone for SRK, underscoring its commitment to the highest standards of social responsibility within the diamond and jewellery industry. Recently, SRK achieved a groundbreaking milestone by accelerating its emissions reduction targets. Originally aiming for 2030, SRK recently achieved net zero emissions at its flagship facilities, SRK House and SRK Empire. This made SRK the first company in the world to achieve the Global Network for Zero (GNFZ)'s net zero certification for existing buildings, further enhancing its global reputation as a leader in sustainable practices.

Dr Nirav Mandir, Chief Human Capital & Sustainability Officer at SRK, highlighted the company's enthusiasm for collaborating on global projects aligned with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. "SRK is deeply committed to integrating sustainability into our core business strategy and to not only setting an example for the rest of the industry but to bringing others along with us. We are eager to collaborate with global corporations to share best practices and foster sustainable business models that benefit all stakeholders. Engaging with the UNGC and its partners will equip us with valuable tools and insights to further embed sustainability into our operations."

The UNGC, launched in 2000, encourages companies worldwide to develop, implement, and disclose sustainable corporate policies voluntarily. Through its participation, SRK gains access to a wealth of resources and training opportunities to strengthen its team's expertise across all facets of sustainability. This move by SRK not only reinforces its commitment to sustainability but also positions it at the forefront of responsible corporate citizenship on a global scale.

About Shree Ramkrishna Exports

Founded by Govind Dholakia aka Govindkaka, SRK is one of the world's leading diamond crafting and exporting conglomerates. Valued at nearly 1.8 billion USD, SRK employs over 6,000 people and has played a pivotal role in transforming India's contribution to the global economy over the last six decades. A purpose driven organization committed to what it calls 'PURE' trust, transparency, and tenacity, SRK is leading the gems and jewelry industry to prioritize sustainable practices, compliances, and shedding light on the urgent and necessary acceleration efforts for a zero emissions India and beyond. SRK is recognized as the most compliant company in the industry with the highest number of ISO, System & Process certifications Additionally, nearly 4.5% of SRK's profits are contributed to various philanthropic and community welfare initiatives. Rooted in Govindkaka's lifelong pursuit of equitable opportunity, upward mobility, and universal living standards, the pioneering diamond entity holds a dedication to ensuring sustainability and human welfare remain the cornerstones of its growing empire for good.

Media Contact:

