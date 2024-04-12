Leading EB5 Regional Centers to participate at the 17th Edition of IREX Residency & Citizenship Conclave, Mumbai

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 12: The upcoming edition of IREX 2024 on 19-20 April at The St. Regis, Mumbai will be showcasing unique EB5 Projects by leading regional centers from USA.

The EB5 Visa Program is an investment based visa program offered by the US government that offers a path to permanent residency of the U.S. to foreign investors who make significant investments to create atleast 10 permanent jobs in the U.S. economy. This program was launched in 1990 that enables foreign investors to obtain a U.S. Green Card by investing in a business or real estate project that creates jobs for the U.S. economy and leads to growth in USA. The New EB5 Investment visa requires a minimum investment of USD 800,000 in an EB5 approved real estate project, fund or business in United States.

India has seen a dramatic increase in the number of investors applying for the EB5 Visa as an alternative to student visas and H-1B visas. According to the latest data, the number of EB5 Visa applications from India has surged from ~750 applications in 2019 to 10000+ applications in 2022.

"The EB-5 program has seen a large resurgence of interest from India with the shorter adjudication times based on the new visa set-aside categories. CMB will be presenting on our current EB-5 offerings with our long term partner and borrower Hillwood Development Company. We have a 100 per cent project approval rate with the USCIS and have returned over USD 1 billion worth of capital to our investors." says Matt Hogan, Vice President of Project Development, CMB Regional Centers.

Leading regional centers such as U.S. Immigration Fund, CMB Regional Centers, EB5 United, FirstPathway Partners are showcasing their EB5 projects and investment options at the upcoming edition of IREX Residency & Citizensip Conclave 2024, Mumbai. The show will have participation from leading EB5 Law firms to answer questions pertaining to the legalities of investing in EB5 for Indian Investors. An EB5 Experts panel discussion will also take place during the Conference on the first day of the show to discuss why investing in the EB5 program is ideal.

According to Brennan Sim, Global Sales, EB5 United "The EB-5 Visa Program has undergone a revitalisation in recent years, and EB5 United is thrilled to present our meticulously structured Rural Priority Processing Projects at the 2024 IREX Conference in Mumbai! Our approach at EB5 United is twofold: to secure a Green Card for each investor and their family, and to ensure the full return of the $800,000 USD investment. With a track record of facilitating over 2,000 Green Cards for our investors and their families, our investment model, focused on the 'Preservation of Capital' has consistently safeguarded our investors' funds across all EB5 United Projects."

The EB-5 investor visa program provides an opportunity for foreign nationals to earn a permanent visa (Green Card) to live and work in the United States providing a path towards US citizenship. Witnessing the growing traction to the US EB5 Investor Visa Program, India is now the second largest market for EB5 in Asia.

"As President of the U.S. Immigration Fund, I am thrilled to showcase our premier EB-5 projects at the upcoming show in Mumbai. With AREA15 in Las Vegas and Summit in New Jersey, we're not just offering investment opportunities; we're inviting you to become part of landmark developments that redefine community and innovation. Our industry-leading loan program, available for a limited time, ensures accessibility and flexibility for our investors. Join us to explore how these ventures can pave the way for your future in the United States." said Nicholas Mastroianni III

The 17th edition of IREX will be held on 19th and 20th April, 2024 at The St. Regis, Mumbai. The show is a unique platform that offers various options and prospects of international real estate investment, residency and citizenship across the world. The conclave will bring together international real estate companies, residency and citizenship consultants, legal consultants, government bodies, property developers and other stakeholders from all over the world, under one roof.

The conclave's focus is on international real estate and immigration by investment and will have participants from over 15 countries viz. Canada, Dubai, Qatar, UK, Scotland, Greece, Portugal, Austria, Germany, Malta, Australia, Caribbean and EB5 companies from USA that offer real estate investment or residency/citizenship by investment options. The projects and programs showcased will have a investment size of INR 2 crores onwards.

IREX is organised by GMN Media Pvt. Ltd, New Delhi. This Conclave is a unique B2C show with a track record of sixteen successful shows since 2015.

Register to attend IREX 2024, Mumbai via https://www.irexindia.com/visitor/register/

