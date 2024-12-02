Leading Entrepreneurs to Watch in 2025 for Their Innovative Strategies

New Delhi [India], December 02: With the market moving quickly these days, staying ahead takes more than just great products and services. It's all about smart thinking, flexibility, and building strong connections with industry leaders. In this list, Hello Entrepreneurs shines a spotlight on some of the top Entrepreneurs across different fields that are making a real impact with their impressive growth, innovative ideas, and forward-thinking strategies. Whether you’re an entrepreneur looking for some fresh inspiration or a business pro searching for valuable tips, these entrepreneurs are setting the standard for success in today's fast-paced world.

Bhagirath Goswami

Bhagirath Goswami, founder of Being Exporter, is a transformative force in international trade, empowering individuals from diverse backgrounds to become successful exporters. With extensive industry knowledge, he guides manufacturers, merchant exporters, and joint venture creators in seizing global opportunities. Bhagirath's unique approach focuses on cultivating the right habits and leveraging technology to connect with buyers worldwide. His mentorship inspires professionals, from CA's to homemakers, proving that anyone with dedication can thrive in the export business. Visit www.beingexporter.com.

Dr Kareddy Sridhar Reddy: Innovator in Stapler Circumcision Surgeries

Dr Kareddy Sridhar Reddy, a Consultant General, Laser, and Laparoscopic Surgeon at Treatment Range Hospital, Hyderabad, has over 15 years of experience in government and private healthcare. Known for his pioneering work with the KSR Circumcision Stapler, Dr. Reddy has performed over 20,000 surgeries, setting a world record of 212 procedures in just 6 hours, recognised in the Worldwide Book of Records and Word Book of Records. His dedication and medical innovation have earned him accolades like the International Excellence Award for “Best Surgeon in India” and the Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Health and Medical Excellence Award, making him a leader in surgical excellence.

Lavanya Shastri

Lavanya Shastri, the dynamic entrepreneur behind Adivaa Smart and Vijayaras, is redefining wellness and technology in India. Adivaa's health-tech solutions include hydrogen ioniser bottles, smart rings, pocket ECG NANO devices, and much more, while Vijayaras promotes holistic wellness through CBD oil-based solutions for humans as well as animals. With a strong vision for innovation, he bridges traditional Ayurveda with innovative tech, creating affordable products for smart living. His relentless pursuit of excellence positions him as a trailblazer to watch out for in 2025.

Gaurav Goyal

Gaurav Goyal, Managing Partner of EVOQ Realtech LLP, is transforming the real estate landscape with landmark projects like EVOQ Select, Antalia, and Countryside. Partnering with Bollywood icon Hrithik Roshan, he blends luxury and innovation, setting new industry standards. Featured in over 150 media outlets, Gaurav's leadership extends to Horizon Group, where successful projects like Horizon Belmond, Richmond, and Greensville have made a significant impact in the Tricity area, cementing his reputation as a real estate trendsetter.

Subhash Singh

Subhash Singh, a distinguished Supreme Court lawyer, embarked on his media journey in 2009 and founded LEAD INDIA LAW in 2018. Under his visionary leadership, the firm has redefined the legal landscape, offering comprehensive services spanning litigation, corporate affairs, and matrimonial cases with a compassionate approach. Committed to ensuring justice for all, Adv. Singh strives to make legal services accessible, efficient, and innovative. His forward-thinking vision continues to set new benchmarks in legal excellence and service delivery, establishing LEAD INDIA as a prominent force in the profession.

Harvy Vichare

Harvy Vichare, Founder of Zero Degree Designs, is a trailblazer in interior design, blending creativity with functionality. With over eight years of experience in India and Canada, she specialises in sustainable solutions, crafting eco-friendly homes and offices. Recognised as the “Trusted and Creative Interior Designer of the Year” at the 2024 National Architecture and Interior Design Excellence Awards, Harvy's firm also earned acclaim for innovation. Her designs set benchmarks in beauty, utility, and environmental responsibility.

Karthik Jakranpally CTO – Valiant IT Services Inc

Karthik Jakranpally is a dynamic and visionary Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Salesforce expert with over a decade of experience in innovative CRM solutions, system integrations, and cutting-edge enterprise architecture. Specialising in Salesforce Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Health Cloud, and Financial Services Cloud, Karthik is highly skilled in utilising REST APIs and Connected Apps to deliver seamless and scalable integrations between Salesforce and third-party systems. His strategic leadership in driving digital transformation has helped organisations in banking, healthcare, and finance optimise operations and enhance customer experiences. With a Master's in Computer Science and multiple Salesforce certifications, Karthik is recognised for his exceptional technical expertise and forward-thinking approach.

Devin Samir Gawarvala

Devin Samir Gawarvala, an innovative entrepreneur and founder of Rubber King Tyres, introduced India's first Boom Lift Solid Tyres with a 5,000-hour warranty. A graduate of Arizona State University with several patents, he has earned Rubber King a Great Place to Work certification. He also founded Bespoke Art Gallery and Bespoke Matrimony, blending cultural advocacy with business innovation. A firm believer in empowering the next generation, Devin mentors aspiring leaders at IITs and IIMs across India, inspiring future trailblazers.

Ranjit Kedia

Ranjit Kedia, founder of Last Mile Transtech Pvt. Ltd., is revolutionising logistics in India with a focus on values, emotional intelligence, and technology. His company delivers not only goods but also smiles, having moved ₹5000 crores worth of cargo in a year. With a strong emphasis on empathy, teamwork, and community development, Ranjit is building logistics parks to create jobs and drive economic growth. His vision for logistics is centred around people, innovation, and making a positive societal impact.

Naman Jain

Naman Jain is a progressive education expert and Vice Chairman of Silver Line Prestige School, Ghaziabad. With a background in Mechanical and Electronic Engineering, he is dedicated to transforming India's education system by promoting skill-based learning and continuous teacher development. Naman introduced innovative pedagogies, including classical Indian music and 21st-century skills like robotics and programming. Passionate about empowering students with practical skills and cultural values, his vision is to establish Silver Line as a model for futuristic education in India.

