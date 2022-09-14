Leading Indian ethnic wear brand Paaneris owner, Virji Bhai Gada honored as Trendsetters 2022 by Maharashtra Times

Virjibhai Gada, Paaneri

September 14: Indian ethnic wear is becoming more and more popular in the global market. One of the leading names in the Indian ethnic wear industry, Paaneri, was recognized as a Trendsetter in 2022 recently.

Nothing can make a woman look as beautiful as a saree. Who can forget the incomparable actress, Sri Devi, and the white chiffon saree she wore in the movie Chandni? Be it a housewife or a woman from the corporate world, Paaneri has been making women from all walks of life look beautiful when they have been draped in a saree.

But, Paaneri is more than just gorgeous sarees. The brand is popular across the world for its Bridalwear, apart from the sarees. It has become a very well-known brand in India’s ethnic ladies and gents apparel industry since it was founded in 2005.

Paaneri’s owner, Virji Bhai Gada, has now been honored as Trendsetters 2022 by Maharashtra Times and Times Interact for his tremendous contribution to the Indian ethnic wear industry.

Paaneri is a splendid 25000 sqft. of the shopping experience, which includes an in-house design team of Designers who create designs for future fashion in Sarees, Bridal wear, Gowns, Chanya Choli, lehenga, Punjabi suits, Dress materials, Men’s wear, and even Kids’ wear.

Located in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Paaneri is known for its Sarees and Bridal wear not just in the city but across the country and worldwide. The company is a leading exporter, wholesaler, and retailer of ethnic fashion wear, which caters to various classes of people.

Paaneri exports its superior quality products to countries including the U.S., the UK, South Africa, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Australia, Fiji, and more.

Paaneri sarees range from all kinds of bridal and designer sarees, bandhani sarees to block printed sarees, and even the latest fancy sarees.

The company also offers elegant and classy party wear sherwanis, kurtas, and blazer-suit selections for men. Paaneri products designed for men are one of a kind and highly exclusive.

Renowned Marathi Superstars, Bollywood celebrities, Industrialist, Politicians and many more are regular clients of Paaneri. The company exclusively uses standard quality fabrics to see a smile on the customers’ faces when they are admired after dressing up in the exclusive collection of Paaneri.

Trendsetters 2022, which was an attempt to recognize and appreciate the exemplary work done by people like Virji Bhai Gada, was supported by Times Applaud, a leading digital marketing agency. The awards event, held at Novotel Hotel, Juhu, Mumbai, on August 28, 2022, was graced by several eminent personalities.

On this significant occasion, the Chief Guest was Cabinet Minister and social activist Ramdas Athavale, President of the Republican Party of India (A), and now serving as Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment in the federal government.

Adhinath Kothare, one of India’s most gifted and diverse performers, producers, and National Award-winning director, was the second Chief Guest.

The third Chief Guest was Dr. Sohini Sastri, one of the country’s finest astrologers who has received three National Awards in Astrology and has been helping people solve their issues for over 15 years.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor