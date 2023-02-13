Leading luxury retailer, AZA Fashions unveils its new store in Hyderabad

Aza curates the finest in Indian fashion and represents the pinnacle of modern luxury and service. Founded in 2005 by Dr Alka Nishar, Aza has become a leading fashion authority in India. With multiple stores already in Mumbai and Delhi, Aza now expands its footprint to Hyderabad and has unveiled its new store in the city with an aim to deliver an extraordinary shopping experience, with an unparalleled focus on personalized service and customer satisfaction.

Celebrated entrepreneur and philanthropist, Pinky Reddy lit the inaugural lamp at the store launch. The inauguration was also marked by the popping of champagne by Dr Alka Nishar, Founder & Chairperson, Aza and Devangi Parekh, Managing Director, Azafashions.com. Adding star power and oomph factor to the event was the very versatile and popular actor Tamannaah Bhatia, who graced the occasion as special guest, having been Aza's client for many years. Celebrated designers from all over India flew down to cheer the brand, including Nupur Kanoi, Mayyur Girotra, Rajat Tangri, Ritika Mirchandani, Adarsh Makharia of OSAA, Sahil Aneja, and Druv Vaish. Popular designers from Hyderabad such as Anand Kabra, Swapna Anumolu of Mishru, and Vineti Bolaki were also present. Esteemed guests who attended the party included Anam Mirza, Shreedevi Choudhary, Aakanksha Tolasariya, Mahika Bangur, Kavita Golechha, Divya Boppana and more. The evening was complete with live jazz music, elegant floral decor, and gourmet hors d'oeuvres.

Commenting on the launch, Dr Alka Nishar, Founder & Chairperson, Aza said "We are extremely excited to unveil the Aza store in Banjara Hills. Hyderabad now has a new one-stop shopping destination for designer clothing, jewelry & accessories for women and men. As trusted pioneers of luxury retail in India, Aza is committed to curating the best in fashion and providing our customers with unprecedented access to the most beautiful creations for every occasion, handcrafted by talented designers from across our country."

"As we expand our offline footprint, launching in Hyderabad was a logical step because it's one of our top domestic markets online. Having done a trunk show here, we knew the immense potential this city offers. The Aza store in Banjara Hills spans 12,000 square feet across 4 floors and houses an eclectic mix of designers. With all prominent brands and their exclusive collections under one roof plus a personized shopping experience, Aza makes finding the perfect outfit easy and seamless for customers." added Devangi Parekh, Managing Director, Azafashions.com.

"I am very excited to be here for the launch of the new Aza store in Hyderabad. I thank Dr Alka Nishar and Devangi Parekh for inviting me today. This swanky store will be a great destination for luxury shoppers in Hyderabad and makes luxury fashion more accessible." said Tamannaah Bhatia.

Ace designers Anamika Khanna, Ridhi Mehra, Payal Singhal, Varun Bahl, Gauri & Nainika, Rimple & Harpreet Narula, Niharika Kamani, Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna, Shehla Khan, Surily Goel and more are amongst the carefully selected and presented names. In addition to established labels, Aza is dedicated to discovering and introducing emerging talent from around the country. The Aza store in Hyderabad is all set to offer customers an exclusive range of designer wear, accessories and jewelry.

The leading fashion authority has a presence both offline and online. Promoted by Devangi Parekh, Aza's fast-growing luxury e-commerce store, www.Azafashions.com was launched in 2015 as a global web platform to offer clients the convenience of shopping the best of Indian fashion from anywhere in the world. This premier multi-designer online portal retails a curated selection of luxury apparel and accessories by over 1000+ of India's most recognized and talented designers.

