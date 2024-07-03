Leading the Future: Dr. Dhruv Galgotia's Insights at QS I-GAUGE Academic Excellence Conclave

NewsVoir

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 3: The QS I-GAUGE Academic Excellence Conclave in Indore brought together influential leaders and experts dedicated to addressing the complex challenges of modern education in India. Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University, was a distinguished speaker at the event, sharing his visionary insights on the future of research and innovation in India's educational landscape.

Dr. Galgotia's address focused on the critical challenges and vast opportunities within research and innovation in India. He emphasized the necessity for multifaceted strategies and reforms to overcome contemporary challenges that hinder the progress and quality of education in India.

"India's education system is at a crossroads," said Dr. Dhruv Galgotia. "Addressing these issues requires a concerted effort from all stakeholders. By coming together, we can find effective, long-term solutions that will drive progress and innovation in the educational landscape."

The conclave was marked by the presence of several esteemed guests and keynote speakers, graced by the presence of Kailash Vijayvargiya, the Minister of Urban Development and Housing & Parliamentary Affairs, Madhya Pradesh, as the Chief Guest. Keynote speakers included Pushyamitra Bhargav, the Hon'ble Mayor of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, and Deepak Singh IAS, the Divisional Commissioner of Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

The Academic Excellence Conclave (MP Chapter) served as a solution-centric convention, bringing together experts from various fields to discuss and devise strategies for improving the education system. The event underscored the importance of collaboration and dialogue among educators, policymakers, and industry leaders to navigate the contemporary challenges in Indian education.

In addition to his address, Dr. Galgotia highlighted Galgotias University's recent achievements, including the QS I-GAUGE Platinum rating in Pharmacy, Hospitality Management, and Agricultural Sciences. These accolades reflect the university's commitment to excellence and innovation in education.

Dr. Galgotia's participation highlighted Galgotias University's dedication to fostering academic excellence and innovation. His insights provided valuable perspectives on the need for enhanced research capabilities and the adoption of innovative practices to bolster the educational framework in India.

Galgotias University stands as a beacon of excellence, recognized with an NAAC A+ Accreditation and QS 5 Star rating for Teaching, Academic Development, Facilities, Innovation, and Employability. Home to over 35,000 students across 20 schools, it offers a vibrant academic environment with over 200 programs. The university excels in industry collaboration, partnering with over 1,000 leading companies such as Apple and Infosys. It boasts an impressive research record with 13,000 publications, including 4,415 in Scopus.

Galgotias University ranks 3rd in India for patent filings and has achieved the QS I-GAUGE Platinum rating for Hospitality Management, Pharmacy, and Agricultural Sciences. In the THE Impact Rankings, it ranks 201-300 globally for SDG1, SDG14, and SDG15, and 301-400 for SDG2, SDG12, SDG13, and SDG16. It also ranks 4th in India for SDG16. Additionally, it is lauded for innovation, achieving an "Excellent" rating in ARIIA 2021 and receiving the highest 4 Star Rating by the Ministry of Education Innovation Cell (MIC), GoI, since 2020. Galgotias University is a vibrant community dedicated to academic excellence and holistic development.

