Leading the Way in Education: JG International School’s Commitment to Excellence

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 4: JG International School (JGIS), an initiative of the ASIA Charitable Trust (ACT), continues to set benchmarks in education. Established in 1965, ACT manages 17 colleges offering Bachelors and Masters Programmes across various disciplines including Education, Commerce, Management, Information Technology, Performing Arts, Nursing, Physiotherapy, and Law, along with the progressive JG University. JGIS, founded in 2004, remains dedicated to nurturing young minds into global citizens of tomorrow.

Affiliations: JGIS is affiliated with multiple prestigious educational bodies. The school prepares students for the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) and Cambridge International (Primary and Secondary Checkpoints, IGCSE, AS, and A levels), in addition to the National Curriculum – Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) – ICSE and ISC.

Definition of Learning: At JGIS, learning is defined as a continuous, dynamic, exhilarating, and reflective process. It involves observation, research, and experiential learning, facilitating the holistic development of committed and self-driven learners. The process aims to build a strong sense of identity and develop the ability of every learner to contribute meaningfully to the universe at large.

Teaching Learning Environment: JGIS fosters a student-friendly and purpose-driven learning environment. It promotes intellectual curiosity, creative reasoning, and enthusiasm among both teachers and students. An interdisciplinary approach is employed, resulting in meaningful interactive sessions both within and beyond the classroom.

Integrated Approach: In line with its objective of well-rounded student development, JGIS integrates various non-scholastic activities and skills into its pedagogy. Community service and social work are essential parts of the curriculum, aimed at sensitizing students to their surroundings. The school ensures that every student acquires a skill through daily activities and sports during school hours, offering a wide range of activities and games. JGIS provides national and international platforms for students to hone their skills further.

Learning-Centric Infrastructure: JGIS boasts wide open spaces, green lawns, well-designed sports areas, a play-park for younger children, an indoor games arena, air-conditioned learning zones, an infirmary, and a capacious auditorium. With a teacher/student ratio of 1:7, classrooms are technology-enabled to make the teaching-learning process lively and challenging. The school is equipped with laboratories for Computers, Sciences, and Mathematics, a Visual Art studio, a state-of-the-art Library, and a Guidance and Counselling cell.

College Counselling: The school offers college counselling during school hours to prepare students for placements in colleges that match their caliber and choice. JGIS takes pride in its alumni who pursue prestigious courses at reputed universities in India and abroad.

Health and Safety: JGIS places paramount importance on the health and safety of its students and staff. The school provides wholesome, nutritious meals three times a day in a professionally managed in-house dining facility. The infirmary is well-equipped with qualified staff, and regular medical checkups are conducted. A qualified Counsellor is also available to ensure the well-being of students. The campus is secured with 24×7 manned security and CCTV surveillance.

Academic Excellence: JGIS’s commitment to its educational philosophy is evident in its students’ achievements. JGIS students have topped globally and nationally in Cambridge International Education and topped the state in ISC, while also excelling in the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP).

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor