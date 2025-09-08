Leading Through Influence & Agility: IIM Lucknow Opens Admissions to Batch 3 of Executive Programme in Leadership and Change Management

PNN

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 8: The Indian Institute of Management Lucknow, among India's leading business schools, has opened admissions to the third cohort of its Executive Certificate Programme in Leadership and Change Management. Delivered over eight months, this immersive and LIVE online programme empowers professionals to lead with purpose, navigate ambiguity and drive sustainable transformation across dynamic environments.

At the heart of this programme lies an integrated approach to leadership that combines behavioural insight, strategic execution, stakeholder engagement and change orchestration. Designed to develop leaders who can steer their organisations through turbulence, the programme cultivates core capabilities in managing organisational change, influencing without authority and building high-performance cultures rooted in trust and resilience. The programme instils skills such as strategic thinking, technology-led transformation and cross-functional collaboration to deal with modern challenges.

Prosci's 2024 analysis confirms that strong change-management practices can dramatically elevate project success rates but organisations without sufficient leadership support face significantly diminished outcomes. Studies show that around 70% of organisational change efforts fall short, with only roughly one-third achieving their intended results. A 2024 survey by PwC found that just 34% of employees believe their senior leaders make adequate efforts to earn trust, pointing to leadership as the weakest link in building organisational alignment. This reinforces the need to strategically pivot through contemporary upskilling and constant learning.

Speaking on the announcement of the third batch, Professors Ashutosh Kumar Sinha & Ajay Singh, IIM Lucknow said, "This programme empowers professionals to shift from reactive management to proactive leadership by anchoring their decisions in purpose, empathy and foresight. We equip them with the behavioural insight and strategic tools to influence across functions, align diverse teams and sustain transformation. In an era marked by volatility, such capabilities are not optionalthey are fundamental to enterprise resilience."

Sharing his thoughts, Sridhar Nagarajachar, Business Head, TimesPro said, "Leadership and change management can no longer be viewed in isolation. Today's professionals must navigate cross-functional complexity, inspire alignment and deliver impact while adapting continuously. This programme enables learners to decode the nuances of influence, design change with intention and cultivate a leadership style rooted in authenticity. It prepares them to lead both people and transformation with conviction."

The learning journey is enriched through seven core modules and an integrative case-based pedagogy delivered by IIM Lucknow's esteemed faculty through TimesPro's Direct-to-Device learning platform. The programme is open to professionals driving innovation, growth or organisational change and relevant for C-suite executives and new-age founders seeking to lead transformation at scale. A three-day campus immersion experience at IIM Lucknow elevates this engagement, fostering peer-to-peer learning and deeper reflection.

About IIM Lucknow:

The Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIM Lucknow), ranked 7th in NIRF 2024, stands among India's premier business schools with global recognition through AACSB, EQUIS, and AMBA accreditations. With a 200-acre main campus in Lucknow and a strategic presence in Noida, the institute delivers world-class management education, high-impact executive programmes, and industry-driven research, shaping leaders for the future of business.

About TimesPro:

TimesPro, established in 2013, is a leading Higher EdTech platform dedicated to empowering the career growth of aspiring learners by equipping them with skills to rise in a competitive world. TimesPro's H.EdTech programmes are created to meet the rapidly changing industry requirements and have been blended with technology to make them accessible & affordable.

TimesPro offers a variety of created and curated learning programmes across a range of categories, industries, and age groups. They include employment-oriented early career programmes across BFSI, e-Commerce, and technology sectors; executive education for working professionals in collaboration with premier educational institutions like IIMs and IITs; and organisational learning and development interventions at the corporate level.

TimesPro also collaborates with India's leading organisations across varied sectors to provide upskilling and reskilling solutions to boost employability and create a robust workforce. TimesPro is a Higher EdTech initiative by The Times Group.

