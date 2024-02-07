Leading Wi-Fi solutions provider Netgear appoints new CEO

New Delhi, Feb 7 Global networking company Netgear on Wednesday appointed Charles (CJ) Prober as its CEO.

Prober succeeds Patrick C.S. Lo, who is retiring from his position as CEO and Chairman of the board.

Prober will also join Netgear’s board of directors and Lo will remain as a strategic advisor to support a seamless leadership transition through July, the company said in a statement.

“The appointment of Prober follows a thorough search process over the last 12 months, conducted by the Board, to appoint a next-generation leader with extensive consumer electronics, software, and subscription experience,” said the company.

Prober earlier worked as President of Life360, CEO at Tile (acquired by Life360), Chief Operating Officer at GoPro, and SVP of Digital Publishing at Electronic Arts (EA).

Prior to his operating roles, Prober served as a consultant with McKinsey & Company where he helped to guide some of the world’s leading business-to-business (B2B) technology companies.

Leading Wi-Fi solutions provider Netgear offers advanced connected solutions ranging from mobile and cloud-based services for enhanced control and security, to smart networking products, video over Ethernet for Pro AV applications, and performance gaming routers to enhance online gameplay.

