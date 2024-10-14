LeanDietPlan.com Introduces AI-Powered Dietitian with Global Nutritional Recipes

VMPL

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 14: LeanDietPlan.com introduced an AI-powered dietitian service that generates healthy recipes for foods from across the world in addition to creating customised meal plans, marking a huge advancement in personalised nutrition. This platform, available for just $9 or Rs.750 per year, is going to completely change how individuals approach their dietary needs and culinary preferences.

The platform, founded by tech entrepreneur Chris Thomas and his expert team in Bangalore, India, uses advanced artificial intelligence to create diet plans that adhere to World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines. The service takes into account a comprehensive set of individual factors, including age, gender, height, weight goals, medical conditions, allergies, and preferred cuisines.

"It is like having a personal nutritionist and global chef 24/7," Mr. Thomas explained. "Whether you're craving Italian pasta, a hearty Indian curry, or any dish imaginable, our platform can provide a health-optimised version that aligns with your dietary goals."

Features of LeanDietPlan.com include:

* Personalised meal plans tailored to individual health profiles

* Global cuisine options with healthy recipe generation

* 24/7 accessibility to AI-powered dietary advice

* Affordable pricing at $9 or Rs.750 per year

Thomas, who has nearly 16 years of experience in healthcare technology, revealed the platform's mission: "We want to make high-quality, personalized nutrition guidance available to everyone, regardless of location or budget. Our AI-driven approach offers precise dietary recommendations while allowing users to enjoy diverse, flavorful meals."

As health-conscious consumers increasingly seek tailored wellness solutions, LeanDietPlan.com is positioned at the forefront of the digital health revolution. By combining cutting-edge AI technology with practical, user-friendly applications, the platform offers a comprehensive solution for anyone looking to enhance their health through better nutrition.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor