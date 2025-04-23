Leap Ahead India, Backed by Marwari Catalysts, Launches Bold Cross-Border Push for Indian Startups

NewsVoir

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], April 23: Leap Ahead India, a pioneering market-entry facilitator bridging India with global business ecosystems. This powerful collaboration sets the stage for Indian startupsespecially from Tier 2 and 3 citiesto access international mentorship, investment, and market expansion support like never before.

Empowering Indian Founders to Leap Globally

Leap Ahead India is spearheading a movement to democratize access to global opportunities. The initiative is primed to help founders unlock global capital, customers, and collaboration networksdirectly aligned with the national Viksit Bharat @2047 mission.

"We are not just connecting startups to the worldwe're enabling them to thrive there. Our focus is on building truly borderless founders," - Nivedhitha Suresh Raja, Founder & CEO, Leap Ahead India.

Introducing: The Leap Ahead India Digital Club

This milestone also marks the launch of the Leap Ahead India Digital Cluba first-of-its-kind virtual ecosystem designed to give founders plug-and-play access to global mentorship, curated resources, and acceleration opportunities.

"Leap Ahead India is solving for scale and visibility. Through our Venture Studio Model, this collaboration becomes a high-speed channel for Indian startups to become globally investable and operationally ready," - Sushil Sharma, Founder- Leap Ahead India and Founder and CEO- Marwari Catalysts.

A Thriving Cross-Border Ecosystem:

* 250+ Entrepreneurs

* 100+ Global Mentors

* 50+ Strategic Partners

* 12+ Global Connectivity Hubs

Key Founder Benefits:

* Global Networking: Direct connections to international mentors, markets, and capital sources.

* Investor Access: Curated introductions to global early-stage and growth-stage investors.

* Strategic Mentorship: High-impact coaching from cross-border business experts.

* Delegation Trips & Market Immersion: Cultural fluency, sector-specific deep-dives, and exposure to global startup scenes.

* Collaborative Ecosystem Services: Co-working access, startup-friendly services, and scale-stage support.

A Gamechanger for Investors & Global Stakeholders

For VCs, angel investors, and international partners, this partnership unlocks a robust pipeline of globally viable Indian startups. The backing of Marwari Catalysts ensures not just early traction but structured scalability, while Leap Ahead India's global lens enhances investor confidence and market readiness.

Be Part of India's Global Startup Revolution

Whether you are a founder ready to go global or an investor scouting high-growth, impact-driven venturesnow is the time to Leap Ahead.

Leap Ahead India is a gateway for startups aiming to scale internationally. We specialize in enabling cross-border success through delegation programs, market insights, and strategic ecosystem partnerships, empowering Indian startups to go global with confidence.

For more information, please visit www.leapaheadindia.com, write to us at info@leapaheadindia.com.

Marwari Catalysts is a premier accelerator with venture studios redefining the Indian startup landscape by supporting early-stage founders with funding, strategic support, and structured acceleration. With 100+ startups in its portfolio, it champions the "Bharat to Global" narrative with speed and scale.

For more information, please visit www.marwaricatalysts.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor