Leave Nothing Behind: Lifestyle Announces Its Sale Of The Season

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 24: Lifestyle, India's leading fashion destination for the latest trends, has announced its highly anticipated Sale Of The Season. Customers shopping at the Lifestyle Sale can find UP TO 50% Off on the latest styles across top fashion brands. Avail UP TO 50% off on trending styles across top fashion brands on www.lifestylestores.com and at Lifestyle Stores.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wiyslT45_og

The Lifestyle sale captures the essence of 'Leave Nothing,' inspiring customers to make bold fashion choices and embrace their unique style by leaving nothing behind. To bring this alive, Lifestyle has launched an integrated campaign that spans TV, digital, and print. The campaign celebrates the sale as being so irresistible that one can't help but shop by the rack. It reimagines the fashion world staplethe shopping rackwith a fashion-forward twist, showcasing people running away with racks filled with the hottest apparel and quite literally leaving nothing behind, and thereby amplifying the big discounts on offer during the sale.

The sale also provides fashion enthusiasts an excellent chance to refresh their wardrobes with the season's most stylish and sought-after pieces from a diverse range of collections that caters to every occasion from party to casual and fusion looks.

This month, the Party Collection takes center stage with bold, stylish, and dazzling options for festive flair. The Glam Edit shines with shimmer, glitter, sequins, and pleated knits in jet black, champagne, and burgundy, offering elegant dresses, tops, and chic monochrome styles. Elevate your evening wear with metallic silver, velour, satin, and rhinestone knits for spotlight-ready looks. For men, reflective jackets, tees, trendy denim, cargoes, party blazers, and printed shirts complete the lineup, ensuring standout style for every celebration.

Lifestyle Sale brings exclusive deals from Indian and international fashion brands, including Only, Vero Moda, Biba, Melange, Jack & Jones, American Eagle, Levi's, Park Avenue, Code, Puma, Skechers, Kappa, Ginger, Fame Forever, Tommy Hilfiger, Fossil, Guess, Maybelline, Loreal, Baggit, Catwalk, and many more. Shoppers can look forward to incredible discounts across apparel, footwear, handbags, beauty products, and accessories, making it the perfect opportunity to upgrade their fashion finds.

What - Lifestyle Sale Of The Season

Where - Available across Lifestyle Stores in India and online at lifestylestores.com

When - Live from 13th December 2024

The Lifestyle Sale will be valid across all Lifestyle Stores, online at lifestylestores.com and on the Lifestyle app available for Android and iPhone users.

About Lifestyle:

Lifestyle is India's leading fashion destination for the latest trends. Part of Dubai-based retail and hospitality conglomerate - The Landmark Group, Lifestyle brings multiple categories including men, women and kids' apparel, footwear, handbags, fashion accessories, and beauty under the convenience of a single roof. Lifestyle provides seamless and hassle-free shopping, offering leading national and international brands along with the convenience of a true omnichannel experience with its online store lifestylestores.com. The company is recipient of numerous awards and accolades, including Most Admired Fashion Retail Destination of the Year at Images Fashion Awards for 5 consecutive years; No. 1 India's Best Company to Work for in the retail industry for 2 consecutive years and Top 10 Best companies to Work for in India in 2015 - Great Places to Work Institute®. Currently, Lifestyle has a network of over 124 stores, in over 49 cities and delivers to over 19000 pin codes.

Lifestyle is a true omni-channel player with its online store www.lifestylestores.com.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wiyslT45_og

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor