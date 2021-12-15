Leena Nair Becomes CEO Of Chanel, here's six other Indian origin CEOs who is ruling the silicon valley

Indians are making the country proud by their achievements, they are making their identity in other countries too. After Parag Agrawal appointed as the CEO of twitter, now British-Indian female, Leena Nair became the global CEO of French luxury fashion brand Chanel.



Mother of two 52 years old Leena Nair was the first Asian and youngest-ever Chief Human Resources Officer of Unilever, (CHRO), before getting opportunity in Chanel Leena worked in Unilever Leadership Executive (ULE), she is also mentioned as the most powerful women of 2021 by Fortune India.



She took her twitter and expressed her gratitude towards the company she wrote “I am humbled and honoured to be appointed the Global Chief Executive Officer of @CHANEL, an iconic and admired company.”



She further added, “I am so inspired by what @CHANEL stands for. It is a company that believes in the freedom of creation, in cultivating human potential and in acting to have a positive impact in the world.”

The CEO of Chanel born in Maharashtra and did her schooling in Holy Cross Convent School in Kolhapur. The she completed her degree in electronics engineering at Walchand College of Engineering, later she went to Xaviers School of Management in Jamshedpur, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Then she joined Unilever’s Indian subsidiary in 1992 and worked there for 30 years.



Taking to her twitter she thanked Unilever for this beautiful journey, she wrote “I am grateful for my long career at @Unilever, a place that has been my home for 30 years. It has given me so many opportunities to learn, grow and contribute to a truly purpose-driven organisation," adding, "I will always be a proud advocate of @Unilever and its ambition to make sustainable living commonplace.”

Nair has also join the list of Indian CEOs on the global platform, here's the list of other Indians working as CEOs for international brands

1) Parag Agrawal CEO of Twitter

Recenlty, Parag was appointed as the CEO of Twitter on November 29, 2021. CTO Parag Agarwal was unanimously selected by the board as the new CEO of Twitter.

2) Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google and Alphabet

Sundar Pichai is the CEO of Alphabet's parent company of Google he worked in Google for 15years, he earned a degree in metallurgical engineering from IIT Kharagpur and. an M.S. degree in material science and engineering from Stanford. Sundar did his MBA from Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

3) Shantanu Narayen, Chairman, and CEO of Adobe Inc.

Shantanu Narayen is currently the Chairman and CEO of American multinational computer software company, Adobe Inc. He did his schooling at Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet, and did electrical engineering at Manipal Institute of Technology in Karnataka. Then shifted to the US for an M.S. degree in computer science at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

4) Nikesh Arora, the CEO of Palo Alto Networks

Nikesh Arora is the CEO of the American multinational cybersecurity company, Palo Alto Networks. He also worked as a Google executive and also served as the President of SoftBank Group. He did his schooling at Airforce School in New Delhi and then IIT Benaras for his electrical engineering. He then did an MBA from Northeastern University.

5) George Kurian, the CEO and President of NetApp

George Kurian is the CEO and President of NetApp (a hybrid cloud data services and data management company). He pursued a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Princeton University. He did his MBA degree from Stanford University's Graduate School of Business. He had also worked at Akamai Technologies, Cisco Systems, McKinsey & Co., and Oracle Corp before joining NetApp.

6) Sanjay Mehrotra, co-founder of SanDisk

Sanjay Mehrotra is the boss of Micron and co-founder of SanDisk. He did his schooling in Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in New Delhi. He then transferred mid-way from BITS Pilani to attend Berkley for a Bachelor's and Master's degree in electrical engineering and computer science at the age of just 21 years.