Legacy brand Kaya celebrates its 20th year with a bold stance to normalize aesthetic treatments through the #FlauntYourBeauty campaign

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1: Kaya, India's leading aesthetic dermatology brand proudly commemorates 20 years of a rich legacy that has helped beautify over 1 million customers and counting. The brand beautifully nudges and encourages everyone to proudly flaunt their aesthetic treatments and not hide them.

Today, the brand has established might as the number one skin clinic chain and has successfully ventured into allied services such as body and hair treatments, offering clients a holistic and ritualistic Kaya experience.

To celebrate this momentous occasion, Kaya has taken on the leadership role on behalf of the entire aesthetic beauty industry.

It boldly addresses a key truth about customers hiding the fact that they undergo aesthetic treatments due to fear of judgement. Celebrities, socialites and influential individuals in the society refuse to reveal that they have had treatments such as botox, fillers, body contouring, or hair regrowth, thereby casting a negative light on aesthetic treatments.

Through this thought-provoking slice-of-life film, Kaya's aim is to encourage people to embrace and normalise beauty treatments. Just as one would flaunt a luxury brand, why not flaunt the treatments that help them look younger and feel beautiful?

The campaign, aptly named #FlauntYourBeauty, encourages people to proudly display their aesthetic treatments instead of concealing them. It's not a guilty secret; it's a beautiful and empowering journey that allows people to achieve the desired beauty on their terms. #BeautifulisYou as a pioneering legacy brand that introduced India to this wonderful world, it is only fitting that Kaya now aims to normalize the realm of dermatologist-led beauty and initiate broader discussions in this space. Through a social experiment approach, Kaya beautifully nudges and encourages everyone to showcase their beauty.

Commenting on the new approach, Rajiv Nair, Group CEO of Kaya, said, "Kaya has been helping individuals create their version of beauty with skin, body, and hair services backed by over 100 expert dermatologists. As we celebrate Kaya's 20th anniversary, we urge everyone to #FlauntYourBeauty with expert-backed services that have sustained a legacy for over two decades. Through this long journey of specialized skincare expertise, Kaya has been at the forefront of bringing the latest skincare and hair care technologies from around the world to deliver highly effective and natural solutions to our consumers."

Samyukta Iyer, VP and Head of Marketing at Kaya, stated, "We believe each individual is born beautiful, and preserving/enhancing one's beauty is a personal choice, made in an individual's unique way. Our initial step in building this narrative was the successful repositioning of the brand while retaining its legacy, yet making it millennial/Gen Z-friendly with a digital-first, authentic, inclusive narrative #BeautifulisYou. This is the next significant step in the journey of this beautiful brand."

Today, Kaya Skin Clinic offers a range of world-class, customized skincare and hair care solutions that visibly improve the appearance and condition of one's skin and hair. The services are designed and supervised by a team of expert dermatologists and carried out by certified beauty therapists who undergo extensive training programs. The brand offers solutions in specialized categories such as Anti-Ageing, Pigmentation, Acne, Acne Scarring, Laser Hair Reduction, Hair Transplant, and regular beauty enhancement services. The wide spectrum of over 60+ products ranges from daily hair care and skincare to addressing specific skin concerns for both men and women.

The brand film can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4K945JkfRus

About Kaya Limited:

Kaya Ltd. provides customized and personalized skincare and hair care solutions through over 70+ Kaya Clinics across India. With over 20 years of experience in enabling beautiful skin, driven by a constant evolution and alignment with our audience's mindsets. Kaya delivers flawless skin and healthy hair through expert skincare and hair care solutions, including services in areas such as Acne/Acne-scar Reduction, Brightening, Pigmentation, Anti-Aging, Laser Hair Reduction, etc., along with regular beauty enhancement services. Kaya has developed a range of more than 60+ products and 600+ services with the help of our expert dermatologists, spanning from daily essentials to specialized products that address various skincare and hair care issues. Kaya offers personalized solutions by more than 100 expert dermatologists, delivered through a synergistic combination of products and services backed by state-of-the-art safe skincare technologies.

