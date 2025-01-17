Legacy of Ratan Tata and Osamu Suzuki will inspire mobility sector: PM Modi

New Delhi, Jan 17 Prime Minster Narendra Modi on Friday recalled the contribution of legends Ratan Tata and Osamu Suzuki, saying that their legacy will continue to inspire the mobility sector.

During late Ratan Tata's tenure, the Tata Group acquired Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) and created the world's most affordable car Nano, along with establishing a vast ecosystem of vehicles under Tata Motors which is currently the third-largest car manufacturer in the country in terms of sales.

Late Osamu Suzuki was a visionary leader whose remarkable contributions shaped the global automobile industry, including in India. He headed Suzuki Motor Corp for more than 40 years and revolutionised India's car market, with the introduction of the popular Maruti 800 small car.

Inaugurating the 'Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025' in the national capital, PM Modi recalled the contribution of legends Ratan Tata and Osamu Suzuki, saying that their legacy will inspire the mobility sector.

During his Japan visit in 2023, PM Modi met Osamu Suzuki and discussed further investment opportunities in India including setting up production facilities for electric vehicles and batteries as well as recycling centres, for realising the goal of sustainable growth.

'Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025' has become the second-largest automotive expo in the world.

According to Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, the expo has brought the value chain of the mobility ecosystem -- automobiles to auto-related components -- under a single umbrella.

The minister noted that by next year, this expo will become the biggest auto show in the world and will also emerge as the one-stop destination for the automobile sector of the world.

The expo serves as a call to action for global partnerships, inviting international investors to tap into India's growing consumer base and business-friendly ecosystem.

The event is being held across three iconic venues - Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, Yashobhoomi, Dwarka and India Expo Centre and Mart, Greater Noida -- from January 17-22.

Union Minister Goyal pointed out that Bharat Mobility 2025 presents the India story to the world and that it will augment investments and boost trade for the country.

The auto industry has emerged as a symbol for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India', and startups are also participating in this event, the minister noted.

India has become the largest manufacturer of three-wheelers and tractors and holds the top spot in the two-wheeler market in the world.

