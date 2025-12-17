LegalEdge Delivers CLAT 2026 AIR 1,2,3 yet again, Secures 7 AIRs in Top 10 Ranks

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 17: LegalEdge is proud to celebrate another landmark moment in its CLAT journey. In the CLAT 2026 results, LegalEdge students have secured AIR 1, AIR 2, and AIR 3, along with 7 All India Ranks in the Top 10reinforcing the institute's reputation as "CLAT Toppers' Permanent Address."

This achievement is not a one-off. Over the years, LegalEdge has produced AIR 1 a total of 7 times, a record that reflects long-term performance and consistent outcomes. Even more significantly, in the last five years alone, LegalEdge students have secured the top three ranks (AIR 1, 2, and 3) 4 times in last 5 Years a rare level of dominance in one of India's most competitive entrance examinations.

Speaking on the occasion, the LegalEdge team credited the result to disciplined preparation, structured mentorship, strong test practice, and an unwavering student-first approach. "These ranks are earned through months of focused workby students who trusted the process, stayed consistent, and pushed through pressure," the team shared.

LegalEdge also acknowledged parents and mentors for their continued support and belief, and congratulated every student who was part of this journeywhether they made it to the top ranks or achieved their personal best.

As celebrations begin, LegalEdge by Toprankers reiterates its commitment to raising the bar even higher in the years ahead. With every new result, the legacy grows strongerand the journey continues with the same hunger, humility, and hard work that got us here.

