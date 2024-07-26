Legendary Voices Unite at ISAMRA Event to Honor Mukesh Ji’s 101st Birthday

New Delhi (India) July 26 : In a heartwarming celebration, the Indian Singers’ and Musicians’ Rights Association (ISAMRA) hosted a grand event to honor the legendary playback singer Mukesh Ji on what would have been his 101st birthday. The event, titled ISAMRA Sangeetmay Baithak, took place Mukkti Cultural Hub, Mumbai, and saw a stellar turnout of iconic voices from the Indian music industry.

The evening was filled with soulful renditions and heartfelt tributes from a lineup of distinguished artists, including Sanjay Tandon, Nitin Mukesh, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Sonu Nigam, Anup Jalota, Javed Akhtar, Anandji Bhai, Shaan, Ila Arun, Usha Timothy, Shailendra Singh, Udit Narayan, Anu Malik, Shahid Rafi, Sanjeevani Belande, Shamir Tandon, Agam Kumar Nigam, Madhushree, Sapna Mukherjee, Jaspinder Narula, Vivek and Roli Prakash, and Sammeer Sata, among many others. Each artist brought their unique touch to Mukesh Ji’s timeless classics, making the event a memorable tribute to the legendary singer.

Sanjay Tandon, President of ISAMRA, expressed his sentiments about the event, stating, “Mukesh Ji’s contribution to Indian music is unparalleled, and it was an honor to celebrate his 101st birthday with such a prestigious gathering. Mukesh Ji’s enduring legacy and the inspiration he continues to provide to musicians and music lovers alike is unparalleled.”

Nitin Mukesh, son of the legendary singer, shared his gratitude, saying, “It was a moment of immense pride and joy for our family to see Mukesh Ji’s legacy being celebrated in such a grand manner. We are deeply thankful to ISAMRA for organizing this beautiful event and to all the artists who participated in honoring my father’s memory.”

Sonu Nigam, who delivered a captivating performance, said, “Mukesh Ji is one of the ten gurus of music who I pray to before every concert. I have grown up on his music, and it has been a significant influence on my musical journey.”

Javed Akhtar added, “Celebrating Mukesh Ji’s 101st birthday through music was the perfect tribute to his legacy.”

Anandji Bhai shared amazing anecdotes that brought laughter and nostalgia to the audience. He reminisced about his experiences with Mukesh Ji, highlighting his humility and passion for music.

Usha Timothy shared a memorable story, “Once, inspired by Vyjayantimala from Sangam, I dressed up in full white and arrived at the airport. Mukesh Ji immediately told me I looked like Vyjayantimala. When I asked him if it was true, he grinned and told me, ‘People often think I am Raj Kapoor.’ Such was his sense of humor.”

The event also featured special moments where artists shared personal memories and stories about Mukesh Ji, adding a personal touch to the musical evening. Among the many highlights, Javed Akhtar, Anandji Bhai, and Neil Nitin Mukesh also sang with the other artists, making the night truly memorable. Fans and attendees were moved by the powerful performances and the genuine affection expressed by the participating artists.

ISAMRA’s Sangeetmay Baithak has once again highlighted the organization’s commitment to preserving and promoting the rich heritage of Indian music. The event was a fitting tribute to Mukesh Ji, celebrating his life, music, and the enduring impact he has had on the world of music.

The Indian Singers’ and Musicians’ Rights Association (ISAMRA) is dedicated to promoting and preserving the rich heritage of Indian music. Through various initiatives and events, ISAMRA aims to support artists and celebrate their contributions to the world of music.

