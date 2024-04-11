LEGOLAND School Challenge 2024 Expands Across Asia and Opens for Registration on April 15th

PRNewswire

Johor Bahru [Malaysia], April 11: Calling all aspiring LEGO wizards, mythical creature enthusiasts, and fantasy architects from across Asia. The LEGOLAND School Challenge 2024 is here, bigger and more fantastical than ever before. Mark your calendars because registration opens on April 15th via the LEGOLAND Malaysia Resort website.

This exciting competition is where students and teachers team up to showcase their extraordinary LEGO building skills and foster collaboration. This year, we're thrilled to welcome schools from all corners of Asia - including China, Taiwan region, India, Korea, and Japan - alongside our friends in Southeast Asia. Get ready to bring fantastical worlds to life with LEGO bricks.

The World of Fantasy Awaits

Think magical castles soaring through the clouds, daring knights embarking on epic quests or mischievous fairies flitting through enchanted forests - the fantastical possibilities are endless in this year's "World of Fantasy" theme.

Unleash Your Creativity and Win Big

Students aged 7 to 17 years old are eligible to participate, with a chance to win amazing prizes including:

* Tickets to LEGOLAND Malaysia Resort to experience a world of thrilling rides, aquatic adventures and incredible LEGO creations of all sizes

* Invitation to attend the LEGOLAND School Challenge 2024 Prize Giving Ceremony

* Exclusive LEGO Workshop with LEGOLAND Malaysia's very own Model Builders, for you to learn all the LEGO building secrets from the best of the best

* Iconic LEGO Trophy to symbolize your creativity and building skills

* Take your LEGO passion home with exclusive LEGO sets

Building on Success: A Pan-Asian Celebration

The LEGOLAND® School Challenge has ignited imaginations since 2022. Past themes like "Pride of Your State" and "Future Cities" spurred mind-blowing creations, with a staggering 370 school group submissions pouring in in 2023, marking an impressive 80 per cent increase from the previous year.

"The LEGO brick is a universal language of creativity. By expanding the LEGOLAND School Challenge, we aim to build bridges between young builders from diverse backgrounds, fostering collaboration and a celebration of different cultures," said CS Lim, Divisional Director, LEGOLAND Malaysia Resort.

Interested To Join the Quest?

If you are a fresh young builder from any Asian nation such as China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, or Thailand, sign up now.

* Form a team of 4-8 students aged 7 to 17 years old and 2 teachers

* Register online between April 15th and May 24th on the LEGOLAND Malaysia Resort website.

Let your imaginations run wild and create your ultimate LEGO® fantasy masterpiece.

About LEGOLAND® Malaysia Resort

LEGOLAND® Malaysia Resort brings together a LEGOLAND Theme Park, Water Park, Hotel and SEA LIFE in one LEGO® themed location. It is the ideal family holiday destination with more than 80 hands-on rides, slides, shows, and attractions. It is the first of its kind in Asia that offers comprehensive adventure, education, and fun for either an action-packed day trip or a short break destination ideal for families with kids aged 2 to 12 years old.

The Theme Park is divided into eight themed areas containing thrilling rides, exciting LEGO workshops, awe-inspiring Miniland where Asia's interesting landscapes, countries and landmarks are recreated in miniature made with more than 30 million LEGO bricks. The Water Park is the largest LEGOLAND Water Park in Asia which features 20 unique slides, waves, wade pools, interactive water-play structure and Build-A-Raft River.

LEGOLAND Hotel Malaysia is the first LEGO themed hotel in Asia. Choose your preferred theme room at a hotel all equipped with LEGO theming elements, giving you choices to be trained like a NINJA, playing pirate, commanding a Kingdom or embarking on an adventure option. All rooms include a king-sized bed for parents and a separate private sleeping area for 3 kids. Participate in our in-room treasure hunt activity and stand a chance to win cool LEGO gifts.

SEA LIFE is the world's largest international aquarium brand with more than 50 outlets in the world and it is the latest addition to LEGOLAND Malaysia Resort. This attraction will immerse all guests in an intimate and interactive journey underneath the waves. All guests will have a chance to enjoy up-close experiences with sea creatures and be inspired to learn more about our blue planet's invaluable natural marine assets through magical storytelling, interactive displays and hands-on encounters. SEA LIFE Malaysia has more than 25 display tanks in 11 habitat zones featuring 13,000 amazing sea creatures. The Malaysian Rainforest is one of the unique exhibit zones featuring local creatures in Malaysia. Don't miss this special zone where you can never find it in other SEA LIFE attractions.

About Merlin Entertainments

Merlin Entertainments is the leading name in location-based, family entertainment. Europe's Number 1 and the world's second-largest visitor attraction operator, Merlin operates nearly 150 attractions, 23 hotels and 6 holiday villages in 24 countries and across 4 continents. The company aims to deliver memorable and rewarding experiences to its millions of visitors worldwide, through its iconic global and local brands, and the commitment and passion of its employees. Visit www.merlinentertainments.biz for more information.

