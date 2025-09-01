Legrand India Launches 'Incara' - Where Design Meets Power

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1: Legrand India, a global leader in electrical and digital building infrastructure, proudly announces the launch of Incara - a premium range of integrated workstation solutions designed to transform how India powers and connects its workspaces. Engineered to bring together power, data, AV, and USB connectivity in an aesthetically seamless format, Incara sets new benchmarks in performance, design, and user-centric innovation.

With the surge in hybrid work culture and flexible layouts, workspace design demands systems that blend functionality with finesse. Incara meets this demand with design-first engineering, intuitive installation, and world-class finish options, making it the new standard for how power and data should be delivered in premium commercial interiors.

Incara: Smart Connectivity, Thoughtfully Designed

Incara is not just infrastructure - it's interior innovation. Built with Legrand's "Designeering" philosophy, each solution combines precision engineering with human-centric design to deliver performance that's seen and felt.

1. Incara Pop-Up Box - Power That Rises to the Occasion

Flush when idle, powerful when in use, this premium lift-up module integrates global power sockets, USB-C, HDMI, RJ45 data ports, and more into one unit. Its soft-touch mechanism, robust steel housing, and IP-rated variants make it ideal for executive desks, meeting tables, and lounge areas.

2. Incara Top Access - Smart Entry, Seamless Delivery

Designed for direct cable routing through furniture, this solution integrates charging pads, USB charging ports, and grommeted access in a low-profile design. Ideal for co-working zones and mobile workspaces where clean surfaces matter.

3. Incara Flip-Up - Workstation Wizardry

A desk-mounted module that flips open to reveal a configurable layout of power sockets, Ethernet, AV, and charging ports. The snap-fit installation and tool-free assembly allow quick customisation, while the sleek profile blends with modern architectural surfaces.

Additional Technical Highlights

* Modular Build: All Incara units are available in pre-configured and customizable variants with interchangeable modules.

* Mounting Flexibility: Suitable for tabletop, recessed, and furniture edge installation with support for wood, glass, and laminate surfaces.

* High Compatibility: Supports global socket standards, USB-A and USB-C fast charging, Cat6/Cat6A data ports, HDMI passthroughs, and audio.

* Compliance & Safety: Meets international safety, EMI/EMC, and fire resistance standards

* Premium Materials: Offered in brushed aluminum, matte black, and stainless steel finishes to complement upscale interiors.

With a wide selection of finishes and configurations, Incara empowers architects, consultants, and designers to elevate both experience and aesthetics - seamlessly.

Tony Berland, CEO & Managing Director, Group Legrand India, said, "At Legrand, we're committed to creating solutions that are not just technologically advanced but truly centered around the needs of people. Incara reflects this mindset - it's designed to simplify how we connect, work, and interact in modern spaces. By integrating power and data access into the very fabric of workspace design, we're enabling our customers to build environments that are intuitive, elegant, and future-ready. This launch reinforces our belief that infrastructure should be invisible, but its impact should be unforgettable."

Sameer Saxena, Director - Marketing, Legrand India, added, "Incara is where functionality meets form - an ideal fit for today's architects, designers, and decision-makers who value both aesthetics and adaptability. With modular configurations, premium finishes, and intuitive design, Incara responds to the expectations of modern professionals seeking seamless, tech-enabled environments. Through targeted campaigns and demo experiences, we're focused on driving awareness and adoption across the commercial, office, and co-working segments. It's a solution designed to speak the language of tomorrow's workspace."

To explore Incara or schedule a demo, visit pages.legrand.co.in/l/670873/2025-05-14/2n52cg

Legrand is a global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructure, with a turnover of EUR8.33 billion in 2022. The group is headquartered in Limoges, France. It operates manufacturing facilities in 90 countries, with products sold in over 180 countries. Globally, Legrand is a leader in wiring devices and cable management with a global market share of over 20% and 11.6% respectively. Legrand holds leadership positions in at least one of its major business areas in several countries, including France, Italy, Russia, Brazil, Mexico, China, and India.

Legrand India offers a broad portfolio across Energy Distribution, Wiring Devices, Home Automation, Structured Cabling, Lighting Management Solutions, Cable Management, and Industrial application products. It is an undisputed leader in MCBs, RCDs and DBs and a strong No. 2 in wiring devices. Apart from this, the company also holds a leading position in Home Automation, MCCBs and Cable management systems.

The company's geographical reach, across market segments, caters to new requirements of customers with smart solutions that make Legrand a multipolar group. And this multipolar nature, and the global philosophy of Listen, Design, Make and Support has enabled it to provide innovative and smart solutions. Legrand's products are amongst the top in the market and have undisputable brand equity.

Legrand products and services comply with the three criteria of simplicity - simplicity of use, simplicity of installation and simplicity of distribution - which enables the company to quickly penetrate new markets. With an employee base of over 5500 in India, the company is fast emerging as a leader in its core business by extending products and services that suit every segment in the local market.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Legrand operates across India over 28 offices, an extensive network of over 870 distribution partners and 19000 retail outlets with seven state-of-the-art manufacturing units, seventeen training centres and 3 R&D centers. Technological innovations, simple and rapid product combinations to form communicating systems, clever installation ideas etc. are the focus of the R&D team at Legrand.

