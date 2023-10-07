Leica launched a new hybrid instant camera the SOFORT 2 globally on the 5th of October, 2023

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 7: Leica Camera AG with the recent launch of the SOFORT 2 is introducing the second generation of their instant camera. This hybrid camera seamlessly combines fleeting digital moments with the enduring analogue world.

The modern, minimalist, and elegant look of the SOFORT 2 defines a premium product which is also technically advanced and gives the pleasure of printing timeless images. The SOFORT 2 has a user-friendly menu structure and button layout aligned with those of other digital Leica cameras.

What's new with the SOFORT 2 is primarily the option to permanently save digital images and choose the best shots before printing them. This includes all photos on your smartphone and those taken with other Leica cameras, already stored in the gallery of the seamlessly connected Leica FOTOS App. These photos can be transferred to the camera via the app and printed as instant photos. Simply pull the manual printing lever on the camera, and seconds later, you'll have the print on Instax Mini format photo paper in your hands. Leica offers exclusive photo paper with a warm-white or golden frame.

Easy to use, minimalist, and stylish. The new Leica SOFORT 2 is available in black, red, and white and presents itself as a camera that will quickly find a permanent place in the family, at events, and during travels, creating special shared experiences. Numerous fun features further assist in creatively capturing moments: the selfie mode with a separate shutter button, the landscape mode with a wide-angle character, the macro mode for close-ups from up to 10cm, as well as 10 lens and 10 film effects to unleash your creativity.

As versatile as the Leica SOFORT 2 itself are its accessories. Stylish wooden picture frames beautifully showcase the prints. Wrist straps, carrying straps, bags, and other high-quality accessories emphasize the camera's individuality and creativity - and, most importantly, the individuals who use it to capture and share special moments, whether as analogue instant photos or digital moments on social media.

Leica Camera India (FCE Lifestyles Pvt Ltd)

FCE Lifestyles Pvt Ltd is the official partner with Leica Camera for its operation in India, with registered office at Connaught Place, New Delhi. Leica Camera Asia Pacific appointed FCE as exclusive Leica authorized distributors for India and the only Leica Store in India.

The Leica SOFORT 2 will be available for sale in India starting 9th November 2023 at Leica Store India, Connaught Place, New Delhi, and is also available on Leica India online store for pre-booking at www.leica-store.in

The Leica SOFORT 2 is priced at Rs 39,990/- including GST, in India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor