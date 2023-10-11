Lendingkart Partners with Disney+Hotstar as the Digital Streaming Associate Sponsor for the ODI World Cup

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 11: Lendingkart, India's leading digital lending platform for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), announced today their brand campaign with Rajkummar Rao which will go on air during the Cricket World Cup. Earlier Lendingkart was named as the digital streaming associate sponsor for the highly anticipated broadcast of Cricket World Cup on Disney+Hotstar. Lendingkart, which turned in a profitable year-end yet again in FY23 will be tapping into Hotstar's considerable reach and the digital medium to reach out to their target audience.

Speaking on the association Harshvardhan Lunia, Founder and CEO, Lendingkart, said, "In India, cricket cuts boundaries! We are very excited to be a part of the Cricket World Cup Broadcast on Disney+ Hotstar. Our upcoming brand campaign aims to spotlight the brand's pivotal role in alleviating the financial challenges faced by small businesses across India. The campaign's creative concept illustrates small businesses getting caught in a loop-like struggle caused by bottlenecks in the conventional financing system. Lendingkart's swift, hassle-free, technology-driven solutions are the catalyst that will help MSMEs flourish. The exposure associated with Men's Cricket World Cup will help to deliver the message that small businesses no longer need to be stuck in a loop because of financial challenges and ultimately establish Lendingkart as the MSME Finance Specialist."

The sponsorship will be supplemented by on-air ads featuring their brand ambassador Rajkummar Rao who is seen solving the problems of MSMEs in a set of 3 fun-filled films.

https://youtu.be/6BseeyqByQc

https://youtu.be/BirRVvWzsBg

https://youtu.be/Rjs1uwCW6jo

Since its inception, Lendingkart Group has evaluated millions of applications, disbursing over 2,50,000 loans worth over 15,000 crores in more than 4000+ cities and towns across all states and union territories of India, reaching over 14,500 pin codes, making it the fintech having the largest geographical footprint in the country.

The Men's ODI World Cup kicked off on the 5th of October with the final to be played in Ahmedabad on the 19th of November, all 48 matches will be available for streaming on Disney+Hotstar platform.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor