Lenskart IPO: Eyewear Company Sets Price Band at Rs 382–Rs 402; Check GMP and Other Key Details

The initial public offering (IPO) of Lenskart Solutions Limited is set to launch on October 31, 2025 with a price band of Rs 382-402, with a lot size of 37 shares, with a minimum investment of Rs 14,134. The Gurugram-based eyewear company aims to raise Rs 7,278.02 crore from the primary market.

Radhakishan Damani, founder of Avenue Supermarts (DMart), invested Rs 90 crore in Lenskart Solutions in a pre-IPO funding round. The bidding for anchor investors would open for a day on October 30. Lenskart's public offering comprises fresh issue of shares worth Rs 2,150 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of over 12.75 crore shares by promoters and investors.

Lenskart IPO GMP

The share price of the Lenskart IPO in the grey market premium (GMP) is trading at Rs 68 as of 12.36 pm on Monday. With an upper price band of Rs 402 per share, the approximate listing price is likely to be Rs 470, with an expected listing at 16.92% per share. (GMP is not the official price of a share).

Lenskart IPO's mainboard involved a fresh issue of Rs 5.35 crore shares, worth Rs 2,150 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 12.76 crore shares amounting to Rs 5,182 crore. The retail investors can apply for a minimum single lot size of 37 shares with a minimum investment of Rs 14,134. Non-Institutional Investors need to apply for at least 14 lots of 518 shares, amounting to Rs 2,08,236, while big non-institutional investors can apply for 68 lots.

Lenskart IPO closing date is on November 4, 2025. Tentative allotment of shares is expected on November 6. Shares of Lenskart will be listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on November 10.

Lenskart’s IPO has become the fourth largest so far in 2025. Earlier, major companies such as Tata Capital, HDB Financial Services, and LG Electronics had launched their IPOs. Among these, Tata Capital and LG Electronics issued their IPOs this month, in October.

Lenskart reported a net profit of Rs 297 crore in the financial year 2025, a significant turnaround from a loss of Rs 10 crore in FY 2024. The company’s revenue stood at ₹6,625 crore, marking a 22% increase from the previous year. Lenskart attributed this strong performance to cost reduction, brand strengthening, and its technology-driven business model.