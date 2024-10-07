Lenskart Launches Its First Store in Mussoorie: A New Era of Eyewear Accessibility Begins

VMPL

Mussoorie (Uttarakhand) [India], October 7: Lenskart, India's leading eyewear brand, proudly celebrated the grand opening of its first store in the Mall road, Mussoorie, Uttarakhand. The store, unveiled on September 29, 2024, spans 580 square feet, will offer fashionable eyewear along with complimentary eye tests to the residents of mussoorie.

With over 1,900+ stores nationwide, this new outlet highlights Lenskart's commitment to meeting the eyewear needs of the people in Mussoorie, bringing the total to 15 stores in Dehradun and 25 stores across Uttarakhand. The brand has plans to further broaden its reach across India in FY 25.

The launch event attracted a distinguished gathering, including notable personalities like Sunny Sahni (President Uttarakhand Hotels & Restaurant Association), Rajat Aggrawal (President Of Traders Association) along with Amit Chaudhary (Co-Founder, Lenskart) & Gagneet Singh (Business Head North, Lenskart) who participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony to symbolize the store's inauguration. The occasion was a vibrant celebration, featuring local dance performances that captivated the audience, along with engaging games and activities that added excitement to the festivities.

Amit Chaudhary, Co-founder of Lenskart, shared his vision for the brand: "At Lenskart, our mission is to provide high-quality eyewear and exceptional service to every individual. We are thrilled to bring our innovative offerings closer to the people of Mussoorie. Our aim is to enable vision for one billion people globally by 2027, and this store is a positive step towards that goal."

The Mussoorie store embodies Lenskart's dedication to offering a diverse range of eyewear solutions, including prescription glasses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and accessories.

Customers can look forward to a vast collection of trendy eyewear options, complemented by personalized service from Lenskart's team of eyewear specialists.

As Lenskart continues to expand its footprint, this new store promises to enhance the eyewear experience for the residents of Mussoorie, bringing stylish and accessible solutions right to their doorstep.

About Lenskart

Founded in 2010, Lenskart has emerged as India's largest omni-channel retailer and manufacturer of premium eyewear. By pioneering a unique click-and-mortar business model, Lenskart is transforming the eyewear industry with innovative services such as home eye check-ups, 3D try-ons, and home trials, all while prioritizing consumer needs.

Lenskart's mission is to ensure every customer has access to high-quality eyewear by eliminating middlemen, utilizing advanced robotic technology, and incorporating world-class designs into its products. With a commitment to excellence, Lenskart continues to redefine how consumers experience and choose eyewear.

