Leo Dryfruits and Spices Trading to Sponsor MSME Star Awards 2025 in Celebration of International MSME Day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 21: Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading Limited (BSE: 544329), a trusted name in the sourcing, processing, trading, and marketing of premium-quality spices, dry fruits, and grocery products, has announced its official sponsorship of the MSME Star Awards 2025. The event will be held on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, from 2:00 PM onwards at BSE International Convention Hall, Mumbai, in collaboration with Maharashtra Small Scale Industries Development Corporation (MSSIDC) and ENQUBE.

The MSME Star Awards 2025 are being organized to commemorate International MSME Day and will shine a spotlight on the significant role of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the state of Maharashtra. This event also places a special emphasis on women entrepreneurship, aiming to promote financial literacy, access to funding opportunities, awareness of government schemes, and entrepreneurial development.

The awards evening will be graced by the presence of:

Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister Shri Eknath Shinde Saheb

Hon'ble Industries Minister Shri Uday Samant Saheb

Hon’ble Food Minister Shri Narhari Zirwal Saheb

Programme Inauguration by IAS Officers:

Dr. Nidhi Pandey (IAS), Managing Director, MSSIDC

Ms. Manisha Verma, CEO, Maharashtra Innovation

Ms. Nidhi Choudhari, Director, National Gallery of Modern Art

Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading Limited's decision to sponsor the MSME Star Awards 2025 aligns with its commitment to support entrepreneurship and contribute to inclusive economic growth. The company has placed a strong focus on women empowerment, recognizing women as a key segment of its consumer base for products such as spices, masalas, and dry fruits.

By supporting this initiative, the company aims to:

Build trust and goodwill among women consumers

Strengthen its brand presence through community engagement

Extend outreach to the MSME sector, fostering stronger business networks

This strategic sponsorship reflects the company's long-term vision to contribute to the entrepreneurial ecosystem while deepening its connection with its core consumers.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Kaushik Shah, Chairman and Managing Director of Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading Limited said, “At Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading Limited, we believe that empowering women is not only a social responsibility but also a strategic priority. Women are the primary users and decision-makers when it comes to household essentials like spices, masalas, and dry fruits – the core of our product range.

By supporting the MSME Star Awards and focusing on women entrepreneurs, we aim to build deeper trust within this vital consumer segment. This initiative allows us to give back to the community while also strengthening our brand presence across Maharashtra. We are confident that supporting women-led growth will not only inspire change but also create meaningful value for our company in the long term.”

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor