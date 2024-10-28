LEO1 Crosses 5 Lakh Student Milestone with Financial SaaS Platform

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28: LEO1, formerly known as Financepeer and backed by Indian Cricket team captain Rohit Sharma along with QED Investors, Aavishkaar Capital, among others has reached a major milestone, crossing 5 lakh students with its Financial SaaS platform. The platform offers fee management solutions for educational institutions, along with Smart ID Cards, a Reward Mechanism for timely fee payments, and Financial Literacy programs for students.

Inspired by the Digital India mission, LEO1's Financial SaaS is designed to transform the education ecosystem by automating and digitizing the fee collection process. Students benefit from a digital campus experience, enabling them to make on-campus payments through a numberless prepaid card or the LEO1 mobile app. Additionally, the platform features a Reward mechanism, where students earn LEO1coins each time they top up their wallet or make payments via LEO1. These LEO1coins can be redeemed with over 175 brand partners, including Zomato, Nykaa, Croma, and Myntra and many more.

Rohit Gajbhiye, CEO and Founder of LEO1, said, "Our goal is to bring much-needed discipline to the education sector. Institutes across the country have long faced irregular cash flow, forcing them to focus on fee recovery rather than advancing other priorities. At the same time, education expenses, which account for 15-20% of household income, often lead to delays in payments from parents and students. LEO1 addresses these challenges with our Financial SaaS model, encouraging responsible financial behavior."

In just one year, LEO1's platform has been implemented in 31 major institutions and universities, including Narayana, Jain Group, and SAGE, helping them manage cash flow and digitize campus operations. In the last three months, over 2000+ students redeemed more than 300,000 LEO1 Coins for items like earbuds, power banks, USB ports, perfumes, grooming products, sippers, air-cooler, and many more. This incentivizing module for responsible financial behavior has transformed the fee cash flow for universities, solving the problem of irregular cash flow by working in sync with institutions.

LEO1 is dedicated to creating a sustainable educational ecosystem, delivering multi-dimensional benefits with a future-forward vision.

About LEO1 (Website): https://www.leo1.in/ LEO1 (Formerly known as Financepeer) is a pioneering Edu-fintech company, headquartered in Mumbai, established in 2018. The Financial SAAS is designed to resolve long pending cashflow issue for educational institutions through its comprehensive Financial SAAS platform. The company has partnered with over 31+ large institutions like Narayana, Jain Group, SAGE University etc. Around half a million students are benefitting from the LEO1 Financial SAAS solutions.

Key modules include Rewards, Smart ID Cards, Fee Management, and Financial Literacy, collectively empowering institutions with simplified fee collection, enhanced transparency, and real-time insights. Notably, LEO1 incentivizes responsible financial behaviour by rewarding timely fee payments with LEO1 Coins. These coins can be redeemed across various brands for discounts and vouchers, aligning with the broader mission of making education more accessible by potentially rebating fees for students who consistently meet payment deadlines. This initiative contributes to the larger vision of fostering a cashless ecosystem within educational institutes, enabling timely cashflow and is also aligned with 'Digital India' initiative.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor