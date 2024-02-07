LEO1 'Education Excellence Awards 2024' to Recognize Education Institutions and Leaders on February 9

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 7: LEO1, a distinguished player in the edu-fintech sector, is set to host the inaugural edition of the Education Excellence Awards 2024 on 9th February at Hotel Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai. This event seeks to celebrate and honor outstanding education institutions and leaders for their remarkable contributions to the field of education.

The awards ceremony, graced by the esteemed presence of Indian Cricket team Captain and LEO1 Brand Ambassador, Rohit Sharma, will honor leaders and institutions in 50+ categories. Spanning the spectrum of higher education, school education, and preschool education, these categories reflect the multifaceted nature of educational excellence.

Rohit Gajbhiye, Managing Director and Founder of LEO1, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating, "The LEO1 Education Excellence Awards serve as a testament to our commitment to recognizing and promoting innovation in education. By acknowledging the exemplary efforts of both individuals and institutions, we aim to inspire a culture of continuous improvement in the education sector."

Among the Higher Education Awards, the accolades will recognize institutions for Excellence in Student Outreach, Engagement, and Digital Innovation, Remarkable Contributions in Curriculum Development and Online Teaching, and Innovation in Higher Education and Skills Enhancement. Notable categories also include recognition for Outstanding Engineering Institutes, CSR Excellence in Higher Education, and Most Innovative University/Institute in Global Collaboration through Digital Learning.

In the realm of School and Preschool Education, the Education Excellence Awards will acknowledge Iconic Leadership, Outstanding Digital Educators, and Most Emerging Leaders in School Education. Categories also include awards for Innovative Digital Educators, Excellence in Innovative Teaching and Learning Practices, and Entrepreneurship in Pre-School Education.

The LEO1 Education Excellence Awards 2024 promise to be a distinguished corporate event, uniting leaders, educators, and institutions committed to shaping the future of education in India. The awards seek to celebrate those who have demonstrated outstanding commitment to educational innovation and excellence, recognizing both individuals and institutions.

LEO1: https://www.leo1.in/

Leo1 (erstwhile Financepeer) is a leading fintech company that offers innovative and first-of-its-kind Fee Payment solutions where the parent can pay their education fees in multiple instalments at zero additional cost for a duration of up to 24 months thereby eliminating the parents' burden of making bulk payments. The Leo1 platform envisages making education accessible to the masses and aims to spearhead a revolutionary impact for millions of people. Leo1 provides fee financing facilities to over 3 million students and is operational pan-India with a network of over 13000 education institutions. Established in 2017), Leo1 is a Forbes-listed and Google incubated School (K-12) fee financing company for-Profit Impact Creation venture. With the mission to facilitate access to education and foster the growth of both educational institutions & learners worldwide, and becoming an Embedded financial ecosystem with a focus on supporting financial as well as IT infrastructure in the education industry Leo1 envisions a world where equal opportunity for education enables more equality.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor