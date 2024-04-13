Leslee Lewis, Jaspinder Narula and Atul Khatri dive into an immersive journey with artist Anita Goel at FloorOne, Juhu

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 13: Leslee Lewis, Jaspinder Narula and Atul Khatri inaugurated Avtaran, a unique exhibition that defined an immersive journey of artist Anita Goel at FloorOne, Juhu.

Anita Goel defies artistic constraints, her knives infusing canvases with raw energy. In the wake of India's post-British Raj metamorphosis, while the nation underwent seismic shifts, the shackles of traditional art education endured. Anita Goel challenges the status quo entrenched by Western academic traditions.

Anita's artistic vision transcends conventional mediums, as she wields painting knives with a masterful hand, breathing life into canvases with unbridled expression. Rejecting the notion that art should conform, Goel's work plunges into abstraction, beckoning viewers into a realm of interpretation and engagement.

Building upon her acclaimed series, 'Udaan,' Goel's "Avataran" unveils a mesmerizing array of shapes and hues, inviting spectators to unravel the layers of each creation. The exhibition shatters preconceived notions, urging audiences to embrace ambiguity and spark dynamic dialogues with the artwork.

"Avataran" stands as a testament to art's enduring ability to provoke, inspire, and transcend cultural barriers.

Dive headfirst into 2000 sq ft of artistic revelation at Floor One Juhu, a creative conscious community, where conventions are shattered. Witness the metamorphosis of canvases into immersive narratives challenging perceptions, only until April 21.

