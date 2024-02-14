Let’s Give Our Planet the Love it Deserves this Valentine’s Day with House of W’s Sustainable Fashion

New Delhi (India), February 14: In a world increasingly conscious of its environmental impact, Coverlooks extends an invitation to celebrate this season of love in a manner that not only warms the heart but also nurtures the planet.

This Valentine’s Day, they encourage individuals to delve into the realm of sustainable fashion, where each purchase becomes a poignant message of love for nature.

A Collective Commitment to Sustainability

At Coverlooks and House of W under this label we have umbrella brands of House of S & Barara Ethnic, the belief is that fashion should serve as a reflection of shared values. The commitment to a greener future is woven into every thread of the Sustainable Collection. Coverlooks invites one to embrace handmade and thoughtful fabrics that not only delight in their wear but are also intimately connected to nature.

Crafted from LENZING ECOVERO fibers, derived from certified renewable wood sources, these fabrics contribute to a cleaner environment with up to 50% lower emissions and water impact compared to generic Viscose.

Coverlooks promotes a change in mindset amidst the often-neglected environmental impact of fast fashion. It is not just about looking good; it’s about feeling good about the choices made. Opting for sustainable fashion allows consumers to actively participate in the preservation of the planet, making each purchase a vote for a greener, healthier Earth.

Walking Hand in Hand with the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI)

Striving for a better world, Coverlooks proudly announces its full support from the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI). In collaboration with BCI, they aim to make Better Cotton the norm, ensuring that cotton farmers and their communities thrive. The fashion industry, with its considerable impact on cotton cultivation, has a responsibility to address environmental concerns stemming from excessive water use and harmful chemicals.

Through their partnership with BCI, Coverlooks takes steps to ensure that the cotton used in their garments is sustainably sourced, reducing the environmental footprint of their products.

By supporting BCI, Coverlooks aligns itself with a global movement working towards sustainable cotton production. This initiative not only benefits the environment but also uplifts the livelihoods of cotton farmers, promoting ethical and responsible practices within the industry.

The Sustainable Collection of Style and Sustainability

The recently launched Sustainable Collection is a testament to Coverlooks’ dedication to eco-friendly fashion. This collection, available from February 1st to February 14th, featured an array of styles.

Curated by Coverlooks’ Merchandising Director and Co-Founder, Mrs. Simran Kaur, the Sustainable Collection was a testament to meticulous design and precision. Each piece told a story of love—for fashion, for nature, and for a sustainable future. The collection showcased a diverse array of styles, including the Pink Little Bow Dress, Smoke Blue Collar Dress, Deep Navy Top, Heather Blazer Set, Salmon Pink Set, Jogger Loungewear Set, Nude Classy Powersuit, and many more.

Under the strategic guidance of Mr. Gurpreet Singh, the Marketing Director and Co-Founder, the collection was unveiled on Valentine’s Day. Every aspect, from selecting the optimal launch date to devising the launch strategy, was carefully managed to ensure that the Sustainable Collection made a lasting impact.

Ivo Homes Extending Sustainability to Home Lifestyle

The commitment to sustainability extends beyond fashion to the comfort of one’s home at Coverlooks. As part of the Valentine’s Day celebration, a substantial discount was offered on the home lifestyle brand, Ivo Homes. The belief is that conscious living should pervade every aspect of life, including the spaces one calls home.

Dive into comfort and trendiness with cushion covers, bed linens, robe sets, and more—all designed with the same dedication to sustainability that defines Coverlooks. Ivo Homes is not just about creating aesthetically pleasing home decor; it’s about curating a lifestyle that harmonizes with the principles of environmental responsibility and conscious consumption.

Nature-Friendly Fabrics

The Sustainable Collection at Coverlooks features a rich variety of nature-friendly fabrics, including Crepe, Moss, Linen, Satin, Cotton, and Silk. Each fabric has been carefully chosen, not just for its aesthetics but also for its minimal impact on the environment. Crepe and Moss offer a luxurious feel with a low ecological footprint, while Linen is celebrated for its breathability and sustainable cultivation practices.

Satin, known for its smooth texture, adds a touch of elegance without compromising on environmental responsibility. Cotton, a staple in the fashion industry, is sourced through BCI, ensuring that it adheres to ethical and sustainable standards. Finally, Silk, a timeless fabric, is embraced for its natural sheen and biodegradability.

As individuals indulge in the softness and elegance of these fabrics, they can rest assured that their choices contribute to a more sustainable and eco-conscious world. It’s not just about what one wears; it’s about the story each garment tells—the story of a mindful, conscious, and sustainable lifestyle.

A Green Valentine’s Day for All

This Valentine’s Day, Coverlooks and Ivo Homes have not only showcased their stylish and comfortable products but have also sent a powerful message about the importance of sustainability.

By promoting eco-friendly fashion and lifestyle choices, these brands have demonstrated that love can extend beyond personal relationships to encompass our love for the planet. As In Time Group continues to invest in global expansion, its commitment to sustainability stands as a beacon for the future of the fashion and lifestyle industries.

So, this Valentine’s Day, let’s celebrate not just love between individuals but also our love for the planet by making conscious and sustainable choices.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor