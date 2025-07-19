Let’s Talk Humanhood: Chirasree Bose’s Bold Leap into the Heart of Being Human

New Delhi [India], July 19: Bestselling author Chirasree Bose is back, but this time with something unexpected. Her new book, Let's Talk Humanhood, is set to launch on 19th July, 2025, marking a powerful departure from her acclaimed thriller titles. Early glimpses suggest this release may be her most personal and profound work yet — a book that dares to speak to every human being, beyond roles, gender, and definitions.

At its heart, Let's Talk Humanhood explores what it truly means to be human in today's world — beneath the surface of identities we're given or forced to carry. In a time when we're all craving connection and understanding, this book arrives like a quiet, thoughtful friend. It doesn't preach or prescribe. Instead, it listens. It reflects. And in doing so, it speaks a language we all understand — the language of experience, emotion, and everyday courage. Published by Mithaas Services Ltd, the book is already being described as a timely and soulful mirror for modern readers.

Let's Talk Humanhood is now available on Amazon, and will soon be released across platforms including Flipkart, Amazon Prime, and Kindle. Whether you're sixteen or sixty, this is a book that invites you to pause, reflect, and return to the core of who you are — not as a label, but as a person.

